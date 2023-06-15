Yang Ying sued a medical supplies company for infringement and was awarded 500,000 in compensation

Yang Ying sued a medical supplies company for infringement and was awarded 500,000 yuan in compensation

According to the Tianyancha App, recently, the documents of the first instance of the portrait right dispute between Yang Ying and Qingdao Zhuohu Medical Supplies Co., Ltd. were made public.

According to the documents, the plaintiff, Yang Ying, claimed that the defendant printed Yang Ying’s photos on its product packaging and branded handbags without authorization, and marked the words “Yang Ying, the star of the movie “The Founding of the Party”, helped Zhuohu brand promotion”, which infringed The plaintiff’s portrait rights and name rights request the court to order the defendant to compensate him for economic losses and mental damages totaling 530,000 yuan. The defendant argued that he used the plaintiff’s photos when he saw other people using them, and the photos were found on the Internet; if the plaintiff constituted infringement, the defendant apologized, but the economic loss claimed by the plaintiff was too high, and the defendant agreed to pay 30,000 yuan in compensation Yuan.

During the trial, in order to prove the value of commercial endorsements, Yang Ying provided the 2020-2022 advertising endorsement contract signed with Guangdong Marubi Biotechnology Co., Ltd., showing that the total service fee is 24 million yuan. The court held that the defendant constituted an infringement of the plaintiff’s portrait rights and name rights; comprehensively considering the plaintiff’s professional status, endorsement remuneration, and the specific circumstances of the defendant’s infringement, the amount of economic loss claimed by the plaintiff was not inappropriate. In the end, the court ruled that the defendant apologized in writing to Yang Ying, and compensated Yang Ying for economic losses of 500,000 yuan and rights protection fees of 1,960 yuan.