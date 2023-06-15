Home » Yang Ying sued a medical supplies company for infringement and was awarded 500,000 in compensation
Entertainment

Yang Ying sued a medical supplies company for infringement and was awarded 500,000 in compensation

by admin
Yang Ying sued a medical supplies company for infringement and was awarded 500,000 in compensation

Yang Ying sued a medical supplies company for infringement and was awarded 500,000 yuan in compensation

According to the Tianyancha App, recently, the documents of the first instance of the portrait right dispute between Yang Ying and Qingdao Zhuohu Medical Supplies Co., Ltd. were made public.

According to the documents, the plaintiff, Yang Ying, claimed that the defendant printed Yang Ying’s photos on its product packaging and branded handbags without authorization, and marked the words “Yang Ying, the star of the movie “The Founding of the Party”, helped Zhuohu brand promotion”, which infringed The plaintiff’s portrait rights and name rights request the court to order the defendant to compensate him for economic losses and mental damages totaling 530,000 yuan. The defendant argued that he used the plaintiff’s photos when he saw other people using them, and the photos were found on the Internet; if the plaintiff constituted infringement, the defendant apologized, but the economic loss claimed by the plaintiff was too high, and the defendant agreed to pay 30,000 yuan in compensation Yuan.

During the trial, in order to prove the value of commercial endorsements, Yang Ying provided the 2020-2022 advertising endorsement contract signed with Guangdong Marubi Biotechnology Co., Ltd., showing that the total service fee is 24 million yuan. The court held that the defendant constituted an infringement of the plaintiff’s portrait rights and name rights; comprehensively considering the plaintiff’s professional status, endorsement remuneration, and the specific circumstances of the defendant’s infringement, the amount of economic loss claimed by the plaintiff was not inappropriate. In the end, the court ruled that the defendant apologized in writing to Yang Ying, and compensated Yang Ying for economic losses of 500,000 yuan and rights protection fees of 1,960 yuan.

See also  Three dead, 5 wounded in shooting with gangs at an annual parade in New Mexico

7adbc70a013bd91cc6fbb295fb6c6f6.png6c08c41b83db18f5787c558bca8aefb.png

You may also like

John Romita Sr., Spider-Man’s other father, has died

Cecilia Strzyzowski: the ghost of impunity that challenges...

Valuation soared 3 times, Runway, the behind-the-scenes company...

Gennuso expanded his arguments and the Council will...

He is 13 years old, lives in very...

The Panda 4×4 is back, here is the...

MrBeast and another milestone in the history of...

Valuation soared by 3 times, Runway, the company...

Eguía criticized Javier Milei and explained why he...

From what day and time will it not...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy