Home » Yang Ying sued the medical beauty company for infringement and was awarded 500,000 in compensation Angelababy was awarded 500,000 in damages for the medical beauty company’s infringement- DoNews
Entertainment

Yang Ying sued the medical beauty company for infringement and was awarded 500,000 in compensation Angelababy was awarded 500,000 in damages for the medical beauty company’s infringement- DoNews

by admin
Yang Ying sued the medical beauty company for infringement and was awarded 500,000 in compensation Angelababy was awarded 500,000 in damages for the medical beauty company’s infringement- DoNews

Yang Ying sued the medical beauty company for infringement and was awarded 500,000 compensation Angelababy was awarded 500,000 compensation for the medical beauty company infringement

The Tianyancha App shows that recently, the first-instance judgment of Yang Ying and Xiamen Oufei Medical Cosmetic Hospital Co., Ltd.’s dispute over portrait rights has been made public.

According to the documents, the plaintiff Yang Ying claimed that the defendant Xiamen Oufei Company used her portrait and name without authorization to promote the company’s brand, which could easily make others mistakenly believe that there was a certain cooperative relationship between Yang Ying and the defendant, which seriously affected Yang Ying’s normal commercial endorsement work. The defendant Xiamen Oufei Company argued that it had signed a film and television copyright brand support contract with Xiongshan Technology Company and paid copyright royalties, and obtained the right to use the photos involved in the case. Xiongshan Technology Company stated that it did authorize Xiamen Oufei Company to use the photos involved in the case, but Xiamen Oufei Company marked the words “Angelababy loves to help” by itself, which is not within the scope of authorization.

The court held that although Xiamen OFILM argued that it had obtained the authorization to use Yang Ying’s portrait and name by signing a contract with Xiongshan Technology Company, the evidence submitted by Xiongshan Technology Company could not prove that the company had the right to authorize others on behalf of Yang Ying. Use their likeness and name. In the end, the court ruled that the defendant Xiamen Oufei Medical Cosmetic Hospital Co., Ltd. apologized to Yang Ying and compensated Yang Ying for economic losses of 500,000 yuan.

See also  YESUNG brings sweet street performances in variety shows to delight the audience! _Fans_Vol_New World

1046f2e307d2d09f9319eabce0cf7fb.png

fe89550236eee448c9b11fe185554b1.png

1e9b0853a25712e3eedf1aa26b9dcc5.png

You may also like

When are tickets for Instituto-Deportivo Riestra for the...

About the 74-year-old Schwarzenegger and his wife to...

Real blue today: how much is it trading...

Living in Patagonia and finding, on any given...

Information about Wang Xuebing’s ex-wife Sun Ning’s pregnancy...

Do you use wood ash to fertilize plants?...

Is Jin Dong’s wife Li Jia a second...

Lottery today LIVE: results of the National and...

Relevant information about Song Joong Ki’s contract with...

40 vital minutes for the four regional divisions...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy