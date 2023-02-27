“Good brother, you help me, I will help you, help each other on the road of wind and rain, good brothers don’t need sweet words and sweet words, embark on the journey fearlessly, good brothers, you understand me, come and I understand you, blood boils to condense love, good brothers don’t care about the wind and the rainstorm, let’s clasp our wrists shoulder to shoulder and never separate.”

Recently, Mr. Yang Yongen, a well-known folk art performing artist, wrote the lyrics, Chen Wei composed the music, and Hao Dongdong was responsible for the song recording and mastering production. Yang Yongen’s new single “Good Brothers” became popular on multiple online platforms, using beautiful melodies and passionate enthusiasm to speak for brotherhood .

Yang Yongen introduced that this is a song about brotherhood, the lyrics are easy to understand, hit people’s hearts directly, and the melody is sonorous and powerful. Compose the past with the most simple and sincere brotherhood. This song is a true portrayal of myself and the brothers around me. I hope it can be sung by more people and sing the friendship between brothers with songs.

Mr. Xu Shunxi, chief planner and producer of China Educational TV’s Guangyao Huaxia column, introduced, “Mr. Yang Yongen has served as the chief director of the China Educational TV Spring Festival Gala for three consecutive years from 2020 to 2022. It has a strong sense of rhythm, is pleasant to the ear, and is deeply loved by the public.”

Yang Yongen and his mentor Shan Tianfang

It is reported that Yang Yongen is a member of the Chinese Musicians Association and the Chinese Quyi Artists Association. Inheritor of the national intangible cultural heritage of Xihe Dagu, the Lifetime Achievement Award of Chinese Quyi, and the closed disciple of Mr. Shan Tianfang. Over the years, he has studied hard and participated in many film and television shootings, and has won praise from the literary and art circles. (Li Dongyang)

Yang Yongen’s creative experience

In the late 1980s, he filmed the TV series Who Is the Killer, Operation Zero, and the movie Chasing Soul, etc.

In 2011, on behalf of the Chinese Quyi Artists Association, went to (Paris, France, Netherlands, Belgium) to perform Pingshu Yang Jiajiang, playing dumb

Mystery and others were well received by the audience and won the Silver Award

Create a song in 2019 – “Wine” and shoot the MV and put it on the shelves of major well-known platforms (Kugou Music, QQ Music, Kuwo

Music, NetEase Cloud Music)

Create songs in 2020 – “Good Brothers” and “Mom” and shoot MVs and put them on major well-known platforms (Kugou Music, QQ Music, Kuwo Music, NetEase Cloud Music)

2020——The song “Mom” was recorded and broadcast on the 2021 China Educational Television Spring Festival Gala, which was well received by netizens and audiencesunanimous praise

In 2017, he created excellent works such as “Children’s Qilian Mountains”, “Never Separated” and “I Love the Capital of the Motherland, Beijing” for his apprentice-Tarajis, and broadcast them on CCTV-3 and CCTV-15, the variety channel of CCTV.