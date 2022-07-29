Original title: Yang Yunqing’s new song “Alright” to warm her wounds and sing her self-compromising indifference on the line

On July 29 (Friday), Universal Music and Leading Media’s artist Sunnee Yang Yunqing’s third solo album, the first wave of warm wound healing title “Ye Hao”, was officially launched. For the first time, I tried to warm the wound and heal the love song, and in the cold soundtrack atmosphere, I flatly narrated the life insights of each stage.

Sunnee Yang Yunqing’s new song “Alright” invited up-and-coming musician Song Daiting to write the lyrics. As early as the early stage of the album’s preparation, A&R and the planning team hoped that the third album could make a breakthrough in the musical style of the first two albums, so that fans and music fans could hear more possibilities of Sunnee Yang Yunqing’s music. Therefore, this cool “Ye Hao” stands out among many DEMOs. The cool soundtrack atmosphere is matched with simple melody and straightforward lyrics. It is very catchy and catchy. The chorus whispers “Yeah” Ye Hao” sang the indifference that he had been brooding about and finally compromised himself.

Sunnee Yang Yunqing’s new song “Alright” tells the life insights of each stage in a cool soundtrack atmosphere. Since not all expectations can be fulfilled, it is better to treat both gains and losses as gifts of life, so that you can relieve yourself from the tumultuous thoughts and find that inner peace, which is actually very good. Sunnee Yang Yunqing, who always gives people a warm and sunny image, brings everyone a calm style different from the past through her introverted and profound expression, allowing more people to witness her all-round performance that is suitable for both movement and movement.

The older you get, the more you get used to impermanence, "That's it, that's fine." Sunnee Yang Yunqing's new album Warming Healing's main title "Alright" is now online. The 2022 solo tour is in full swing, and I will go to more cities to meet with fans and music fans. I hope you can support me. The third solo album is under intensive preparation, and more new content will be gradually unlocked, so stay tuned!

