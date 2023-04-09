On the 7th, Yang Zi posted a short farewell to “Long Time Love” Huang Yingzi, “Huang Yingzi, who is inspired to become a reporter, I will say goodbye to you for a while on the 100th day of knowing you”, “No matter how time flows, it will be a long time Love it. Thank you to all the cast and crew for their dedication and hard work.”

Inspirational Huang Yingzi who wants to become a reporter, hello, I want to say goodbye to you for a while on the 100th day of knowing you

Maybe everyone wants to work hard to live the way they want. In the future, you may see your own shadow in Huang Yingzi’s story. How much is left of the things that have been promised and promised in the baptism of time? Woolen cloth?

From the lush campus to the complicated society, from meeting and parting to reunion, there are too many stories engraved in the memory, but whether it is our noisy group of six or the family that will always give me warmth, love is always around us Let us Live bravely and self-consistently, so no matter how time flows, you must love for a long time.

Thanks to all the actors and actresses of the crew for their dedication and hard work.

Time is not far away, we will always meet again

Goodbye Huang Yingzi look forward to seeing you again

