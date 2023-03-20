“A role model around you”

Yang Ziguo: For more than 40 years, he has been filial to the elderly, loving relatives and dedicated to his work

Dazhong Daily correspondent Meng Juan Dazhong Daily reporter Zhang Haifeng

“My father died when I was 15 years old. My elder brother suffers from epilepsy, and my younger siblings are still young. I have to support the family,” Yang Ziguo said. He is 59 years old and lives in Ningjin County. For more than 40 years, he has been filial to the elderly, loving relatives and dedicated to his work. He was recently awarded the honorary title of “Shandong Good Man”.

Every morning before dawn, Yang Ziguo would get up and go to the bungalow where his mother and elder brother lived, cook, clean the yard, and then go to work. Today, Yang Ziguo’s mother is 91 years old, and his eldest brother is 68 years old. The burden on Yang Ziguo’s shoulders is getting heavier every day.

In 2004, Zhang Yuzan, Yang Ziguo’s frail wife, was found to have hyperthyroidism and required long-term medication. On the evening of February 14 this year, Zhang Yuzan was admitted to the hospital due to bronchiectasis. During his wife’s hospitalization, Yang Ziguo was even more busy at home and in the hospital. “When he wakes up in the morning, he goes to my mother’s place first, cooks for them, takes care of their meals, and then comes back to serve me. Then it’s time for him to go to work, and sometimes he can’t even eat in the morning.” Zhang Yuzan said.

Yang Ziguo works at the tax office of Daliu Town, more than 20 miles away from his home, but he has never delayed work because of family reasons. He is conscientious, keeps up with the pace of reform, and earnestly completes every business. He has been awarded the title of “the most beautiful taxpayer in the city’s local taxation system” and is a role model for colleagues in the unit.

“I will retire soon, but being filial to the elderly and loving relatives is not enough to retire! As long as you are full of love for life and your family is happy, you can overcome any difficulties!” Yang Ziguo said with a smile.