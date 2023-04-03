The guests participating in the forum took a group photo for the photo provided by Yanghua Drama

China News Service, Beijing, April 1st (Reporter Ying Ni) “The white sails spread all over the ground, like an eagle’s wings flying obliquely on the sea, flying, flying towards the sky…” In the classic drama “Thunderstorm” In the lines of “Yanghua Drama Spring Repertoire Release Ceremony was held in Beijing on March 31.

According to reports, Yanghua Theater will perform “Thunderstorm”, “After the Thunderstorm”, “Youth, Shakespeare’s Journey” and the new play “How are you?” “.

Among them, the reruns of “Thunderstorm” and “After Thunderstorm” are back again. This round of performances is directed by Wang Keran and Zhang Rui. Showing the dual inheritance of drama and family affection, the performance will be toured to Fuzhou, Xiamen, Wenzhou, Chengdu, Shenzhen, Nanning, Zhuhai, Hangzhou and other cities, and will also be on the stage of the National Center for the Performing Arts and Beijing International Drama Center-Caoyu Theater.

It not only pays attention to Chinese classics, but also looks at world dramas. The stage play “Youth, Shakespeare’s Wonderful Journey”, which is specially written for children and suitable for the whole family, will also be staged again and toured to dozens of cities across the country. This work, directed by Wang Keran and directed by Chen Limei and Hu Xueyang, tells the life of Shakespeare. At the event site, the actors Li Qixuan and Cheng Mingjing in the play brought the song “Shakespeare Says” together with the young actors. The childish voices, sincere emotions, and energetic faces jointly painted a bright future full of expectations for theatrical art.

At the event that day, “How are you?” “Officially meet the audience. This stage play written by Wan Fang and directed by Wang Keran expresses how modern women stick to their independent personality and how to express themselves in the current social environment by creating a typical life story of love and hatred between women and their fathers and husbands. Independent judgment of life.

On the day of the event, a theater themed forum was held at the same time with the theme of “Spring in Spring and Performance in Spring”. Hu Zhifeng, deputy secretary of the party committee and vice president of Beijing Film Academy, said that in the contemporary era of mobile phone culture, it is very precious to immerse yourself in an art form such as drama that slows down the pace and experiences the sense of life.

Famous writer and screenwriter Wan Fang said that comprehension and expressiveness are two very important basic skills for actors, among which comprehension is closely related to culture and is extremely important for actors to shape their roles. The so-called relationship between culture and actors is to absorb and absorb everything sensitively with an open mind.

Tian Huiqun, a professor at Beijing Normal University, pointed out that the success of an actor depends on talent, but not talent alone can achieve success. Actors perform emotionally, spiritually and rationally, and after a lot of reading, the characters are not alone, but positioned in the frame of reference of the entire human civilization, creating a three-dimensional character that penetrates time and space , not just current characters.

Wang Keran, the founder and artistic director of Yanghua Drama, also expressed his thoughts on “Drama Spring”: “The spring of performance must be rooted in the best text. No matter how good the director, actor, or producer is, if there is no real best The screenwriter presents life and life as a script in a dramatic way, and everything is impossible to talk about, which is also one of the important cultural elements of “The Spring of Performance.”

At the end of the event, the organizer announced that the double-play “Thunderstorm” and “After the Thunderstorm” will be performed at the Sichuan Grand Theater on June 3 and 4, and “Youth, Shakespeare’s Journey” will be performed at the Poly Theater in Beijing from June 1 to 3. Tickets for the show are officially open. (over)