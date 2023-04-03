Original title: Yanghua Theater held a drama fusion forum and announced the 2023 spring repertoire tour plan

In mid-spring, the most beautiful time of the year, the grass grows and the warblers fly, and everything revives. In this beautiful season full of spring, the performing arts has also ushered in a spring of comprehensive recovery. Wonderful performances from all over the country are on stage, and artistic creation is full of vitality… Against this background, hosted by Yanghua Drama, “Drama and Film” Criticism”, “Shanghai Art Critic”, co-organized by Beijing Wenyi Broadcasting Co-sponsored “Performing and Performing in Spring” Drama Integration Forum was successfully held on March 31 at the Cai Guanshen Cultural Exchange Center in Beijing. Scholars, senior actors, and new forces in the drama industry attended the event, and discussed artistic topics such as “the root of performance, the root of works, the root of culture, and the root of action”. Come to the audience, feel the spring of performance together, and witness the power of culture! At the same time, the “Yanghua Drama Spring Play Release Ceremony” was held during the event, which previewed the wonderful plays that will be staged all over the country.

Yanghua Drama’s spring repertoire is officially released, using art to start the splendor of spring

The day’s event kicked off with a song performed by actor Luo Yongjuan and the Le World Children’s Choir. The lyrics came from a line by Zhou Chong in Mr. Cao Yu’s “Thunderstorm”, “The white sails are full, Like an eagle’s wings slanting on the sea, flying, flying, flying towards the sky…” The singing voice full of hope symbolizes the infinite longing of all theater people for this coming artistic spring.

Subsequently, Bi Xiaonan, the host of Yanghua Theater’s Spring Repertoire Release Ceremony, announced that Yanghua Theater’s upcoming works “Thunderstorm”, “Thunderstorm After” and “Youth, Shakespeare’s Strange Journey” will be performed from May to September, as well as the ongoing creation The new play “How are you?” “.

Among them, the series “Thunderstorm” and “Thunderstorm·After” will return again. This round of performances will be directed by Wang Keran and Zhang Rui. This work, which connects the dual inheritance of drama and family affection, will be toured to Fuzhou, Xiamen, Wenzhou, Chengdu, Shenzhen, Nanning, Zhuhai, Hangzhou and other cities, and will be staged in the National Center for the Performing Arts and Beijing International Theater in July-August Center – the stage of Cao Yu Theater.

It not only pays attention to Chinese classics, but also looks at world dramas. This spring, the stage play “Youth, Shakespeare’s Wonderful Journey”, which is specially written for children and suitable for the whole family, will be staged again this spring. It will tour dozens of cities across the country from May to September. And it will be staged at Beijing Poly Theater from June 1-3. This work directed by Wang Keran, directed by Chen Limei and Hu Xueyang tells about Shakespeare’s life, from birth, studying, dropping out, getting married and having children, to how he became a great playwright. Actors Li Qixuan and Cheng Mingjing in the play and the young actors in the play brought the song “Shakespeare Says” together at the event. Childish voices, sincere emotions, and faces full of vigor, together painted a picture full of expectations for theatrical art. better tomorrow.

At the event that day, “How are you?” ” also officially announced that it will meet with the audience. This stage play written by Wan Fang and directed by Wang Keran closely revolves around realistic themes, closely follows the times, is close to life, and digs deep into the value and power of women’s lives. By portraying a typical female He Zhuo and the love-hate life story between her father and her husband, the work expresses the period of human nature development, soul cultivation, and social values ​​infinitely expanding in the current social environment. The transformation of modern female values, how to stick to independent personality, how to express one’s own independent life judgment. The play will premiere and tour in July and August. At the event, the male lead Li Zonglei sang a song in the play. His murmured singing seemed to be an affectionate confession. The wonderful performance made people look forward to the show. The heroine Tao Hui also made her debut debut.

Famous actors and actresses discuss the true meaning of performance at the drama integration forum

On the day of the event, a drama themed forum themed “Performing in Spring and Spring of Performing” was held at the same time. The well-known host Zhang Yue took the lead in hosting the event. Famous drama theorists and many actors active on the stage jointly discussed performing arts in depth. The true meaning of the film, as well as the deep cultural roots of the actors have a crucial impact on the presentation of the work.

Actors Xu Weizhou, Kong Wei, Cheng Su, and Lin Lin from the crew of “Thunderstorm” and “After Thunderstorm”; from “How are you?” Actors Tao Hui and Li Zonglei from the crew of “Youth, Shakespeare’s Wonderful Journey” and actors Dong Li and Liu Xiaoxi from the crew of “Youth, Shakespeare’s Wonderful Journey” spoke one after another, from the various methods of character creation, the know-how and feelings of character experience, to drama From the profound connotation of art, to the unswerving passion and pursuit of stage performance, as well as the exciting highlights of the upcoming repertoire, the actors expressed their opinions and chatted freely about their artistic feelings.

Drama experts also contributed their wonderful views on the issues of drama and culture. Hu Zhifeng, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Vice President of Beijing Film Academy, said: “As a supporter of Yanghua Drama, as a participant in drama art and culture, I am very excited for the start of Yanghua’s new journey and the arrival of the spring of drama. On the mobile phone In the contemporary culture where culture is prevalent, it is very precious to immerse yourself in an art form that slows down the rhythm and experience the sense of life like drama! From the perspective of big culture, it is very beneficial to the cultural industry and career, and to the entire cultural ecology! Hope Everyone can live more deeply and vividly in the sense of meaning and value of life brought to us by culture!”

Famous writer and screenwriter Wan Fang said: “For actors, comprehension and expressiveness are two very important basic skills. Among them, comprehension is closely related to culture, and it is extremely important for actors to shape their roles. The so-called culture and The relationship between an actor is to open his mind to absorb and absorb everything sensitively. For example, what Mr. Yu Zhi said, “implicitness is the essence of art”, and what Mr. Zheng Rong said, “performing art is originally an art of feeling” are all references to this An interpretation of a point of view.”

Professor Hui Huiqun of Beijing Normal University said: “The success of an actor depends on talent, but talent alone cannot achieve success. An actor’s performance is both emotional, spiritual and rational, but if you add a lot of reading, then The characters are not alone, they are positioned in the frame of reference of the entire human civilization. Reading allows the actors to adjust their focus and create a three-dimensional character that penetrates time and space, not just the current character. When I saw director Wang Keran directing “Thunderstorm” a few days ago, I felt the influence of the creator’s rich life experience on the interpretation of the work.”

Yang Zi, an associate researcher at the Shanghai Arts Research Center, said: “Higher cultural literacy can promote and help actors improve their acting skills, and can make the character creation more vivid and vivid, achieving the effect of one plus one greater than two. Art shapes people’s hearts, The creator must first shape himself well. The “appearance” of art is the skill of acting, and the “inner” is the cultural accomplishment. An excellent actor must be the same as the outside. Yanghua is synonymous with serious high-end drama in the Chinese-speaking world. Quality assurance, the topic initiated by it is very meaningful at the moment!”

Wang Keran, the founder and artistic director of Yanghua Drama, also expressed his thoughts on “Drama Spring”: “The spring of performance must be rooted in the best text. No matter how good the director, actor, or producer is, if there is no real best The screenwriter presents life and life as a script through dramatic means, and everything is impossible to talk about, which is also one of the important cultural elements of “Spring of Performance”!”

The host Zhang Yue concluded: “Drama art was born in the age of Dionysus in ancient Greece. For thousands of years, it has accompanied people from all over the world and experienced countless vicissitudes of life. Ways of expression and viewing have brought us some unique values: asking questions for human beings, expressing expressions for human beings, comforting human beings, and leading human beings forward. The value of theater in the long history of mankind, I hope we can work hard to live up to it!”

At the end of the event, the organizers solemnly announced that on June 3rd and 4th, the performances of "Thunderstorm" and "Thunderstorm·After" will be performed at the Sichuan Grand Theater, and "Youth, Shakespeare's Wonderful Journey" will be performed in June On the occasion of "Children's Day" from 1st to 3rd, the performance at Beijing Poly Theater was officially opened. Amidst the wonderful singing of "On a spring afternoon, a very clear sky…" by the actors, children, and staff at the scene, the event officially came to an end. In the days to come, Yanghua's drama will double Cherish this hard-won artistic spring, and present more brilliant and fragrant masterpieces to the Hundred Gardens of Chinese drama!