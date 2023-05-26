Yankees call up Dominican pitcher Randy Vásquez for his major league debut

NEW YORK (AP) — Randy Vásquez will be called up to the New York Yankees to make his major league debut in Game 1 of the series against the San Diego Padres on Friday night.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said the 24-year-old right-hander will either be used as a starter or a reliever. New York needs more pitchers as Domingo German serves a 10-game suspension through Saturday for violating Major League Baseball’s ban on foreign substances on the mound.

“He did some good things in spring training. He’s got a good arm, good pitching, he’s been throwing pretty good,” Boone commented of Vasquez. “He’s the next guy right now with an opportunity.”

Vásquez is 1-0 with a 5.14 ERA in three preseason appearances with the Yankees, striking out seven and walking four in seven innings. He is 1-5 with a 4.85 ERA in the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre minor leagues, but has a 2.14 ERA over his last four starts, with 22 strikeouts and seven walks in 21 innings.

Luis Severino is the starter for Saturday’s game against the Padres after resting five days after pitching four 2/3 innings in his season debut against Cincinnati. Severino had been sidelined since spring training due to injury.

Yankees star pitcher Gerrit Cole will start Sunday in the final game of the series against the Padres. Germán will return to the mound on Monday when the Yankees begin their visit to Seattle.