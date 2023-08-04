“Yannick” the narrative inspiration of Dupieux in a beautiful game of massacre

Listen to the audio version of the article

“99% of movies are boring. This no”: these are the words with which Quentin Dupieux accompanied the presentation of his new feature film “Yannick” in Locarno, entered in the main competition of the Swiss festival.

Dupieux, also known by the pseudonym of Mr. Oizo for his important musical activity, is a director who has always loved provocations, starting with his surreal cult “Rubber” of 2010, which featured a tire with disturbing psychic powers .

Initially little taken into consideration by most insiders, Dupieux is now stable on the bills of major festivals and has demonstrated his talent with films such as “Double Skin” (presented at Cannes in 2019) or “Mandibules” (scheduled in Venice in 2020). In that sentence inserted in the director’s notes there is much of the director’s irreverent spirit, but also a certain coherence with what his new film is about: we are in the theatre, in the middle of the performance of “Il cuckold ”, a bad, to say the least, botched comedy, when a boy stands up from the audience and interrupts the show because he is totally dissatisfied with what he is watching. What appears to be a short-lived situation soon turns into the prelude to a long evening in which spectator Yannick will hold the actors on stage and the rest of the audience hostage. This simple but effective film was born from a narrative cue, which lasts only 65 minutes and has a truly enviable dramaturgical cohesion.

A game of massacre between the spectator and the actors on stage

What Dupieux stages is a real game of massacre between the spectator and the actors on stage, with continuous reversals of roles in a screenplay that talks about artistic creation and how, sometimes, in order to better entertain the public, you need narrative choices less studied at the table and much more spontaneous than one might think. During the viewing one can have the perception that what we are facing is a film for its own sake, but in reality there is no shortage of ideas to reflect on and the general design is insightful and fun at the right point.

Dupieux manages editing times well and, although there are some passages that are less successful than others, his film holds up well until the end. It should be noted that the French director’s next project will be presented out of competition in about a month at the Venice Film Festival Venice: the title of the new film is “Daaaaaali!” and will recount the encounter between a French journalist and Salvador Dalí. Curiosity can only be very high.

The royal road

Decidedly less original is “La voie royale”, presented in the Piazza Grande section. At the center of the plot is Sophie, a girl who, encouraged by her math teacher, leaves the family farm to attend a preparatory class scientific. Among new encounters, successes and defeats, Sophie realizes that her dream of entering a prestigious university represents more than a competition: it is a real challenge for social ascent. The most successful aspect of this feature film, directed by the Swiss director Frédéric Mermoud, is to have combined a classic training course with an interesting metaphor of social growth and political vocation. Beyond this, however, there isn’t much to remember in a rather predictable film that plays with various stereotypes of the coming-of-age genre: the packaging is discreet, but there are no great incisive moments and the risk is that of a film that is forgotten quite quickly. Good test of the young French actress Suzanne Jouannet.

