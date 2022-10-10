Original title: Yao Chen Changyuan chases the dream “rock” circle

Beijing Youth Daily reporter Yang Wenjie

Monday, October 10, 2022 The rock comedy “Rock and Roll” is officially announced and will be broadcast exclusively on iQIYI on October 11. The play is Yao Chen starring in a comedy again after a lapse of 16 years. She will partner Chang Yuan to subvert the lead singer of rock and roll and stage an alternative family story about a “deadly” mother and daughter. “Rock and Roll” combines the spirit of rock and roll through the perspective of Peng Lai, the former female lead singer who is still bravely pursuing her dreams in her middle age, and shows the female power of the new era through her works.

Yao Chen has played many well-known classic roles, such as Guo Furong in “Wulin Biography”. This time, in “Rock and Roll”, she plays Peng Lai, the lead singer of an outdated band. Whether it is in terms of style or personality, It has subverted the previous image, with curly hair and retro smoky makeup, it can be said to be a great contrast. As a comedian with happy twists, Chang Yuan brings his own laughter to every move. He can be found in almost every popular comedy film. This time, his partner Yao Chen plays Da Cui, the manager of a band who loves rock. There is a strong sense of joy in the shape. When the funny girl Guo Furong from the rumors of martial arts meets Chang Yuan, the happy twist comedian, this “comedy group” is full of highlights.