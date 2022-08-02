Original title: Yao Chen’s new song “We Belong Tonight” warmly sings, and his career has fully blossomed

Recently, artist Yao Chen under Pan-Collar Culture released his new single “We Belong Tonight”, which is the continuation of Yao Chen’s “Summer Trilogy” after “Drinkin’ You”. The song combines elements of youth, graduation season, campus, etc. The ending part invites students, teachers, singers, animators, producers, entrepreneurs and other practitioners from all walks of life to sing together, expressing that in the same starry sky, the same A beautiful vision to sing together under the global village.

“We Belong Tonight” is a lyrical rock song, with piano as the main tone, superposition of distorted electric guitar and drums, strengthening the rhythmic contrast between the chorus and the verse, and the large reverberation Pluck tone embellishing the sense of space. The MV tells about Yao Chen’s feelings after meeting the simple local residents and feeling the fireworks on earth and the boundless love bestowed by nature in the process of traveling alone. The whole song goes from “One Night” to “One Day”, from the loneliness and confusion deep in the black hole, to the sudden enlightenment when all the dark emotions in the heart are driven away when the sun rises. This is also the process of reconciliation between Yao Chen and himself.

While preparing new works, Yao Chen also continued to exert his strength in many large-scale performances such as music festivals. Changzhou Taihuwan Music Festival, Xi’an Yuanqi Music Party, Wuhan HOHA Electronic Music Festival, Sprite Dry Music Competition, etc. Make-up and hair-styling for every performance is a sight to behold. Each link is newly choreographed, striving to bring a fresh sensory experience to every stage. This is not only Yao Chen’s dedication to the stage, but also his high requirements for himself and his respect and infinite love for performance.

For the past 8 months, Yao Chen has devoted himself to music production. A total of 8 tracks have been released, including “Wake up LITHOPS”, “WANNA GET WORSE”, “Drinkin’ You”, “We Belong Tonight”, etc. From the blooming of Lithops in “Wake · LITHOPS” to the good wishes of singing together in “We Belong Tonight”. Yao Chen continues to improve his emotional handling of his works, making them more delicate, making the works he presents even more touching.

In variety shows, Yao Chen's performance is not inferior. In the past 8 months, Yao Chen participated in 6 variety shows. Whether it is an athletic person who gallops on the snow field in "Friends Who Run Wild in the Snow"; or a warm-hearted knight who saves the princess in "Falling in Love with Kindergarten"; Musician. Yao Chen's all-round development has been well received by many parties in the industry, and his work attitude of excellence has also won unanimous favor from the program team and the brand side. Yao Chen strictly demands himself with the corporate values ​​of "truth, honesty and humility" of the pan-collar culture, and sets a good example for young singers in the new era with his true character, honest personality and humble attitude.





