Original title: Yao Ziling returned to Hong Kong without making a sound, Hu Dingxin was a fraudster

The artist Yao Ziling left Hong Kong to film the dramas “One Dance” and “The King of Kings” and finally returned to Hong Kong recently. She met her good sister Hu Dingxin at Tseung Kwan O TV City to attend “Wireless Program Tour 2023” but was deceived , Dingxin smiled and said: “I’m so patient, I haven’t seen him. She has been away from Hong Kong for a few months, but after a few days back, she didn’t make a sound. I hope her heart will be healed.” Ziling laughed The statement will be “meat compensation”, explaining that it is quite busy after returning to Hong Kong, so there is no time to contact.

Ziling went to the mainland to film a drama. When asked if she had met “Little Fresh Meat”, Ziling smiled and said, “There are so many little fresh pork. Let’s make friends.” Dingxin said with a smile that she would get drunk at her birthday party.” forced a confession,” and hoped that she would have a good home.

Ziling recommended two dramas “One” and “Zheng” during the program tour. She pointed out that “Zheng” will be re-cooperating with Wang Haoxin after many years, and she hopes that the series can show her different directions. Dingxin did not have any new dramas to promote in the program tour, but she still has “Destroying Drugs” and “Integrity Sniper.” “Shadow” “stock” has not yet come out, and there is no timetable for the filming of the drama. Now he is focusing on learning singing and tennis.Return to Sohu, see more

