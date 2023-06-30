Ye Qian: Based on the land under his feet, make a good movie in southern Fujian- Culture and Education- Southeast Net

Reported by Southeast Net on June 30 (Huang Qiongfen, reporter from Fujian Daily)

The 25th Shanghai International Film Festival was grandly held in Shanghai before, showing the long-lost appearance of Chinese films. Among them, in the venture capital unit of this year’s film festival, the film “Bye Bye Bye” (formerly known as “The Gods Are Watching”) by the young Fujian-born director Ye Qian won the highest first prize of this year’s “Film in Production”.

From the stunning debut of “Sweet Potato Poured Rice” to the deep thinking of “Bye Bye Bye”, Ye Qian’s film creation sticks to the fertile soil of southern Hokkien culture. He said that he hopes to keep a foothold on the land under his feet and make good southern Fujian movies.

“The theme is novel, and the language of the film is distinctive”

“Bye Bye Bye” was produced by Fujian screenwriter Zhong Pinghong and the producer, and invited the Hong Kong Film Awards actress Bao Qijing to play the leading role, and the famous Quanzhou actress Gong Beibi assisted in the performance.

This is a movie adapted from real events. “The film puts the perspective on a southern Hokkien grandma, who is based on the screenwriter’s grandmother. She believes in the ‘bye worship culture’, and she has devoted most of her life to serving the gods devoutly, but she has not been blessed. The film is about her The relationship between the gods and the gods.” Director Ye Qian introduced.

The theme of the film focuses on the rich folk culture in southern Fujian, and similar themes are very rare in the domestic market. Therefore, when the 15-minute segment of “Bye Bye Bye” was unveiled at the film festival, it attracted the unanimous attention of the jury composed of famous directors Wu Ershan, Xin Yukun and famous producer Chen Zhixi. Distinctive, high degree of completion”, and awarded the highest first prize honor of the annual “film in production” of this film festival.

“Bye Bye Bye Bye” is Ye Qian’s second feature film for theaters. A few years ago, “Sweet Potatoes and Rice” directed by him made him famous in the circle. As the first all-Hokkien dialect film in mainland China, “Sweet Potato Poured Rice” won the “Developing Film Project·Unlimited Freedom” honorary award and the most popular “Hidden Dragon” unit at the 2nd and 3rd Pingyao International Film Festival Film honor.

Interestingly, “Sweet Potato Poured Rice” also tells a story about an old man in southern Fujian. The protagonist and widow Lin Xiumei became an empty-nest old man, lost in confusion because she was no longer “needed” by her family. Later, accompanied by her old sister Qing’e, she set out to find herself again.

“Compared to “Sweet Potatoes and Rice”, the story of “Bye Bye Bye Bye” is more ups and downs and more beautiful. At first we thought the story was niche, but we didn’t expect that the film’s effect exceeded expectations and it became the most watched film at the Shanghai International Film Festival. One of the projects.” Ye Qian said frankly.

Hokkien people make old-fashioned movies

As a native of Quanzhou, Ye Qian insists on starting from his own life experience, combining personal experience and social observation and thinking with audio-visual language, and transforming it into powerful movie stories.

“Living and growing up in one place, I have been exposed to folk customs and customs since I was a child. From thinking to worldview, I have been influenced by southern Fujian culture.” Ye Qian said, if there is any similarity between “Sweet Potatoes and Rice” and “Bye Bye Bye”, it is that They are all created based on the culture of southern Fujian.

“Sweet Potatoes Pouring Rice” delicately describes the old age life of the rural elderly in southern Fujian, and shows the unique scene of the coexistence of multiple religions and cultures in southern Fujian. The local characteristics make fans who are familiar with the life style of southern Fujian call it cordial. “Bye Bye Bye” also has a very high “Southern Hokkien Concentration”. “The film not only focuses on the ‘bye-bye culture’ in southern Hokkien, but also has many local ancient flavors, including Hokkien songs and Gezai opera, etc.” Ye Qian said.

In addition to “Southern Fujian flavor”, “female film” is another important label of this work. The director, screenwriter, and producer of “Bye Bye Bye” are all from Fujian, and they usually pay attention to women’s issues. In Ye Qian’s opinion, the best way to understand a place is to focus on the old people, women, children and other groups there, while the women in southern Fujian believe in “bye-bye culture” and “hard work will win”, and they have an unyielding spirit of life. tenacity.

Ye Qian has always been very determined to pay attention to elderly women and take root in the soil of southern Fujian. It is this persistence that made “Sweet Potato Poured Rice” and “Bye Bye Bye” successfully impress senior actors such as Gui Yalei, Yang Guimei, Bao Qijing and so on. “After reading the script, Bao Qijing said that she hadn’t seen a character that moved her so much in a long time. It reminded her of director Xu Anhua’s masterpiece “Day and Night in Tianshuiwei”. This gave us a lot of confidence.” Ye Qian said.

Gain more audiences with artistic expression

The cooperation with famous actors is full of collisions and running-in, which also makes the work more exciting. Ye Qian recalled that there was a scene in “Sweet Potatoes Poured Rice” in which the soul of Qing’e (played by Yang Guimei) appeared at the bedside of Lin Xiumei (played by Gui Yalei), and the two sisters had a dialogue between humans and ghosts. “This scene had heated discussions on the set. After comprehensive consideration of factors such as performance style and character understanding, everyone finally decided to present the dialogue between humans and ghosts through different routes and across time and space through the mosquito net of the gauze curtain. The handling of this scene is very daily and Very artistic.” Ye Qian said.

His unique personal expression and characteristic movie themes made Ye Qian attract a lot of attention after “Sweet Potatoes and Rice”. Many mainstream film companies gave him popular movie projects, including youth, love and so on. But after the communication, Ye Qian still chose to make the movie he wanted to make.

“I have been tempted and weighed, but I found that I have no enthusiasm for those projects. Movies are a mirror. I hope that movies can bring others some thoughts and be more loyal to my own expression, so I will focus on shooting what I am familiar with. Southern Fujian cultural themes.” Ye Qian said frankly.

While sticking to his heart, he is also trying to explore deeper themes.

“The core of “Sweet Potato Poured Rice” is the spiritual world of elderly women, so it presents a lot of fragments of the protagonist’s daily life. “Bye Bye Bye” not only focuses on this group, but also reflects the faith of the family headed by her. Attitude, it explores the essence of Chinese social beliefs behind the ‘unknown gods’.” Ye Qian explained.

“In reality, some people believe in God, some people believe in Buddhism, and some people believe in money, power and other things. In the film, belief has become something that people insist on. I think it is of current significance to discuss this topic , It is also such an idea that makes me feel passionate and motivated in the creative process.”

Concentrating on making South Fujian films, Ye Qian naturally hopes that the local culture of South Fujian can be spread to more audiences through films. The two films in succession took place in the time and space of southern Fujian. Audiences who are familiar with southern Fujian can easily empathize with them. However, how to make audiences outside of southern Fujian understand the drama and conflict points in the film is the biggest challenge for the director and screenwriter.

In this regard, Ye Qian believes that the artistic expression and universal value of the film are the key points to win more audiences. “Although the story of “Bye Bye Bye” takes place in southern Fujian, the values ​​reflected in it are not limited to this. It involves conflicts between people and beliefs, reality, family, and children, and even the workplace introversion that ordinary people are familiar with. I believe Every audience will have their own understanding and thinking.” Ye Qian said.

In addition, the shooting in Mandarin and the circular picture composition can be regarded as the two “easter eggs” left to fans by “Bye Bye Bye”. “The protagonist’s family seems to be spied on, which enhances the fun and drama of the story.” Ye Qian revealed that “Bye Bye Bye” will try to participate in film festivals at home and abroad in the future, and plans to land in theaters in 2024.

