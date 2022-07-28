As one of the biggest events in the sneaker industry, the annual YEEZY Day is about to hit the market. The two-day event will not only re-list a variety of classic shoes, but also have the opportunity to usher in new styles and color schemes. It was Hypebeast who took the lead in revealing known information to shoe fans.

After collecting opinions from all sides, this year’s YEEZY Day is expected to start in the United States and Canada on August 1st or 2nd, and continue on August 2nd or 3rd in Europe, China, and Japan and South Korea, which are included for the first time. , North America is available through the YEEZY SUPPLY and CONFIRMED App channels, while Europe and Asia Pacific are only available through the latter.

Although the exact release information has not been released yet, according to the news exclusively disclosed to Hypebeast by insiders, the following shoes that may be landing on YEEZY Day are sorted out. Interested readers should pay attention to the follow-up more detailed reports.

2015 Yeezy Boost 350「Turtle Dove」

2021 Yeezy Foam Runner「Vermillion」

2016 Yeezy 350 V2「Core Red」

2016 Yeezy Boost 350 V2「Core White’（Oreo）」

2019 Yeezy 700 V3「Azeal」

2019 Yeezy 700 V1「Analog」

2018 Yeezy 350 V2「Sesame」

2018 Yeezy 700 V2「Static」

2019 Yeezy 350 V2「Hyperspace」

2018 Yeezy 500「Supermoon Yellow」

2019 Yeezy 700 V2「Tephra」

2019 Yeezy 700 V2「Hospital Blue」

2022 Yeezy 700 V2「Vanta」

2020 Yeezy 350 V2「Sand Taupe」

2017 Yeezy 700 V1「Waverunner」

2021 Yeezy Foam Runner「Sand」

2022 Yeezy 700 V3「Fade Carbon」

2022 Yeezy Foam Runner「Onyx」

2017 Yeezy Boost 350 V2「Blue Tint」

2022 Yeezy 450「Utility Black」

2022 Yeezy Foam Runner「MX Carbon」