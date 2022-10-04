Almost 2 years later, Kanye West officially released YEEZY’s latest Season 9 ready-to-wear collection at Paris Fashion Week.

In typical Ye style, the fashion show incorporated performance into the event. The fashion show opened with a children’s choir dressed in YEEZY clothing, and the choir began their performance when the models began to appear and surround them. The collection was co-designed by Kanye West and Shayne Oliver, and celebrities such as Naomi Campbell, Matthew M. Williams and Michèle Lamy modeled the show. Towards the end of the show, Kanye West was the first to release a song he created with James Blake.

Most of the items in the series use the brand’s consistent earth tones and loose tailoring. The designs on display include fluffy down jackets, pleated sweaters, T-Shirts with Pope John Paul II printed on the front and “White Lives Matter” on the back, flight jackets, Cutout dresses, tank tops, 3D-printed boots, and oversized capes, etc., for interested readers to see all the looks.