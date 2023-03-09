He National Meteorological ServiceThe (SMN) maintains a yellow alert this Thursday for possible strong storms for the south of the province of Córdoba.

The agency indicated that possible meteorological phenomena may be with “capacity for damage and momentary interruption of daily activities.” (See Time in Cordoba).

Highway Police Recommendations

In this context, the General Directorate of Highway Police reports that, according to what was issued by the National Meteorological Service, the presence of strong winds from the southern sector is expected tonight. Probability of suspended dust in sectors with worked and dry land.

Here are some tips to keep in mind:

Given the loss of visibility due to suspended dust or rain, I reduced my speed without braking on the road or shoulder. Remember that on wet roads the vehicle’s level of adhesion decreases.

Increase the safety distance between vehicles and avoid overtaking.

If you stop, get as far as possible from the shoulder (in case of rain you run the risk of bogging down the vehicle). Find a safe place until visibility improves. Beacons should only be used at a complete stop!

Respect the instructions provided by Highway Police personnel or any other authority that works for safety and prevention.

