Home Entertainment Yellow alert for possible strong storms for the south of Córdoba
Entertainment

Yellow alert for possible strong storms for the south of Córdoba

by admin
Yellow alert for possible strong storms for the south of Córdoba

He National Meteorological ServiceThe (SMN) maintains a yellow alert this Thursday for possible strong storms for the south of the province of Córdoba.

The agency indicated that possible meteorological phenomena may be with “capacity for damage and momentary interruption of daily activities.” (See Time in Cordoba).

Highway Police Recommendations

In this context, the General Directorate of Highway Police reports that, according to what was issued by the National Meteorological Service, the presence of strong winds from the southern sector is expected tonight. Probability of suspended dust in sectors with worked and dry land.

Here are some tips to keep in mind:

  • Given the loss of visibility due to suspended dust or rain, I reduced my speed without braking on the road or shoulder. Remember that on wet roads the vehicle’s level of adhesion decreases.
  • Increase the safety distance between vehicles and avoid overtaking.
  • If you stop, get as far as possible from the shoulder (in case of rain you run the risk of bogging down the vehicle). Find a safe place until visibility improves. Beacons should only be used at a complete stop!
  • Respect the instructions provided by Highway Police personnel or any other authority that works for safety and prevention.
See also  Details of the incident of Alec Baldwin manslaughtering a female photographer on set are exposed, and the prop gun is a legal gun

You may also like

Cook from a garden in Sierra Grande went...

Crosses between Aníbal Fernández and the opposition: “The...

Void And Vista Releases Strands Bow Texture Kontakt...

Women’s Day in the world, with the best...

Guochao Feng meets “Liu Sanjie” and sings and...

Brinbaum: «Perfumes are the first point of contact...

Changes in the Police: they appoint the new...

Bonus: Intermorphic releases free Wotja 23 music generation...

Wado de Pedro defended CFK and spoke of...

YPF takes to a public hearing the pipeline...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy