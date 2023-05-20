Yellow alert for wind and snowfall in Neuquén and Río Negro for this Sunday

The National Meteorological Service issued a yellow alert for strong winds and snowfall in part of Neuquén and Río Negro. It applies throughout Sunday, May 21.

In Neuquén, the area that will be affected by winds will be the northern sectorwith speeds between 50 and 70 km/h and gusts that can exceed 90 km/h.

While the snowfall in some cases will be strong. Accumulated snow values ​​of between 15 and 25 cm are expected, and may be exceeded occasionally in the mountain range of northern Chubut, Río Negro, and Neuquén. In addition, the phenomenon will also be accompanied due to strong winds, which can cause a reduction in visibility by suspended snow.

The Interjurisdictional Basin Authority (AIC) anticipated this Saturday the approach of a cold front that starting at night would cause rain and snowfall in the Andean region.

For the valleys, plateau and coast of Río Negro cloudiness and some periods of instability with wind are anticipated.

What does the yellow alert mean?

According to SMA criteria, yellow indicates “possible meteorological phenomena with a capacity for damage and risk of momentary interruption of daily activities”.

The announced yellow alert situation came into effect at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday the 20th and governs until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, May 21.

Zones of Neuquén and Río Negro affected by the yellow alert.

