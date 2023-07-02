Yellow alert: storms in central-south Buenos Aires and snowfall with strong winds in the mountains

The meteorological agency anticipated that for the City of Buenos Aires a week is expected with double-digit temperatures and probability of rain for Tuesday and Wednesday; Winds of up to 50 km/h are also expected. For the Santa Cruz area of ​​El Calafate, the SMN anticipated a rainy week with strong winds and probability of snowfall. Rain, snowfall and strong winds are also expected in the south of the country. For its part, the north of the country expects warm temperatures with days of cloudy to partly cloudy skies.

Center and south of Buenos Aires

To the east, in the center and south of the province of Buenos Aires, rains and storms are expected, some locally strong, accompanied by gusts, occasional hail and abundant rainfall in short periods.

The affected areas include Azul, Rauch, Tapalqué, the lower areas of Benito Juárez and Tandil, Ayacucho, Balcarce, General Guido, Maipú and the coastal area of ​​General Pueyrredón, Mar Chiquita and Necochea, among others. The SMN estimated total precipitation values ​​between 30 and 50 millimeters, which may be exceeded occasionally.

mountain range

The SMN indicated that the Iglesias and Calingasta (San Juan) and Las Heras, Luján de Cuyo, Tupungato, San Carlos, Tunuyán, Malargüe and San Rafael (Mendoza) mountain ranges will be affected by winds from the west sector with speeds between 50 and 70 kilometers per hour and gusts that can reach 100 km/h.

Meanwhile, towards the interior of the province of Mendoza there is a yellow alert for Zonda wind, with speeds between 40 and 50 kilometers per hour and gusts that can exceed 70 kilometers per hour.

This phenomenon can cause reduced visibility, a sudden increase in temperatures and conditions of low relative humidity, reported the SMN.

In Neuquén, for its part, a yellow alert is in force for persistent snowfalls of varying intensity, some locally strong, for the mountainous areas of Aluminé, Chos Malal, Loncopué, Minas, Picunches, Ñorquín, Huiliches, Lácar and the south of Aluminé

Accumulated snow values ​​between 15 and 30 centimeters are expected throughout this region, and may be exceeded occasionally, and in lower altitude areas, precipitation could be in the form of rain or a mixture of rain and snow.

What if the sea level rises faster?

North of the country

The northeastern area of ​​Argentina will present a week with temperatures between 17 and 27° with partly cloudy skies, while just for the next weekend they announce a probability of precipitation.

In the northwest of the country the temperature will increase with the passing of the days. The week will start with cool mornings and warm afternoons. Tuesday and Wednesday will be the warmest days with a maximum that will be around 25°, from Thursday the clouds will be gaining ground and a drop in temperature is expected where the maximum will barely reach 13°.

