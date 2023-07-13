Yellow alert this Thursday due to extreme cold in sectors of Neuquén and Río Negro

He National Meteorological Service (SMN) issued a yellow alert for extreme cold for the east of Neuquén and the north and center of Río Negro.

After a Wednesday day with rain and in some sectors snowfall that complicated transit through both provinces, the SMN indicated that the low temperatures will be potentially risky.

The humidity and a day in which the temperatures did not exceed 5 degrees influence the yellow alert of the SMN, which is in force until Thursday afternoon.

In Neuquén, the extreme cold alert covers to the departments of Confluencia, east of Añelo, east of Pehuenches and Picún Leufú.

In Río Negro the yellow alert includes the departments General Roca and the east of El Cuy.

Las extreme temperatures can be dangerous especially for risk groupssuch as boys and girls, people over 65 with chronic diseases.

An extreme temperature event is a period in which extreme temperatures are expected to occur. maximum and minimum temperature values ​​that can endanger people’s health. After carrying out a series of interdisciplinary studies in Argentina, it was found that there were certain threshold values ​​of temperatures from which the morbidity and mortality of people increased.

Recommendations for extreme cold

For locations under yellow alert for an event of extreme cold temperatures, The SMN recommends following the instructions of the Ministry of Health.

– Avoid prolonged exposure to cold outdoors. When going out, wrap up with many layers of light clothing.

– Generate more body heat through movement (walking, getting up and sitting down, moving the extremities, etc.).

– Keep the house heated safely.

– Avoid sudden temperature changes, since they can cause diseases of the respiratory system.

– Drink plenty of fluids and avoid alcoholic beverages.

– In case of being affected by the cold, do not self-medicate, Consult a doctor or go to the nearest health center.

– If you have prescribed medication, Keep the action plan up to date.

– No smoking indoors.

– Pay special attention to children, the elderly and those with chronic illnesses.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

