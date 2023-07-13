Home » Yellow alert this Thursday due to extreme cold in sectors of Neuquén and Río Negro
Entertainment

Yellow alert this Thursday due to extreme cold in sectors of Neuquén and Río Negro

by admin
Yellow alert this Thursday due to extreme cold in sectors of Neuquén and Río Negro

He National Meteorological Service (SMN) issued a yellow alert for extreme cold for the east of Neuquén and the north and center of Río Negro.

After a Wednesday day with rain and in some sectors snowfall that complicated transit through both provinces, the SMN indicated that the low temperatures will be potentially risky.

The humidity and a day in which the temperatures did not exceed 5 degrees influence the yellow alert of the SMN, which is in force until Thursday afternoon.

In Neuquén, the extreme cold alert covers to the departments of Confluencia, east of Añelo, east of Pehuenches and Picún Leufú.

In Río Negro the yellow alert includes the departments General Roca and the east of El Cuy.

Las extreme temperatures can be dangerous especially for risk groupssuch as boys and girls, people over 65 with chronic diseases.

An extreme temperature event is a period in which extreme temperatures are expected to occur. maximum and minimum temperature values ​​that can endanger people’s health. After carrying out a series of interdisciplinary studies in Argentina, it was found that there were certain threshold values ​​of temperatures from which the morbidity and mortality of people increased.

Recommendations for extreme cold

For locations under yellow alert for an event of extreme cold temperatures, The SMN recommends following the instructions of the Ministry of Health.

Avoid prolonged exposure to cold outdoors. When going out, wrap up with many layers of light clothing.

Generate more body heat through movement (walking, getting up and sitting down, moving the extremities, etc.).

See also  New special photo "Ultraman Regulus" preview reveals the unknown past_Height_Weight_Fighter

– Keep the house heated safely.

Avoid sudden temperature changes, since they can cause diseases of the respiratory system.

Drink plenty of fluids and avoid alcoholic beverages.

In case of being affected by the cold, do not self-medicate, Consult a doctor or go to the nearest health center.

– If you have prescribed medication, Keep the action plan up to date.

No smoking indoors.

Pay special attention to children, the elderly and those with chronic illnesses.


You may also like

Summer Movie Market Soars, Surpassing 7.3 Billion Yuan...

Jesús María: they are looking for a man...

The Italian brand World of Beauty awarded at...

Puppet Psychic: A Haunting Journey into the Heart...

from what amount investigates your bank account

Reappearance and heartfelt message: Ricky Martin’s response to...

DAIWA PIER39 Launches 2023 Autumn/Winter Collection with “Classic...

Headquarters of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal raided

Edward at the Court of the Louvre

Introducing Postfelt: A Modern Felt Piano Library by...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy