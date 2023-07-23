Yellow piano is the protagonist of this 88 m² loft at CASACOR São Paulo

to the sound of jazzparticipants who visit CASACOR São Paulo in 2023 will get to know the Loft 011, a contemporary proposal by Marcela Penteado Arquitetos. the unit space softness e welcomebut in an urban context.

– (Renato Navarro/CASACOR)

A palette combines tons of White grey e rosa to create a language that is both urban and relaxing in the loft of 88 m². And, together with these shades, the yellow piano of the Privia Line, by Casio, stands out and unites the proposal of sophistication e technology.

“The Privia PX-S7000 is a true craft work that redefines the standard for digital pianos,” says Patricia Bacan, Marketing Manager at Casio.

– (Renato Navarro/CASACOR)

among the others highlights environment, the shelf that divides the living room and the bedroom was made in White marble e rosa, provoking the sensation of optical illusion and innovating with curved design.

the floor in demolition wood in the dark tone contrasts with rigidity of the stone warming the environment.

– (Renato Navarro/CASACOR)

CASACOR Service São Paulo 2023

Where: Conjunto Nacional, at Avenida Paulista, 2073.

When: from May 30 to August 6, 2023.

Opening hours:

Tuesday to Saturday from 12:00 to 22:00

Sundays and Holidays from 11am to 9pm

Digital box office:

https://appcasacor.com.br/events/sao-paulo-2023

Total ticket prices: From Tuesday to Sunday and holidays – BRL 101.00 (full ticket) and BRL 51.00 (half ticket)

Continues after advertising

Promotional packages:

3 days (17% discount) – BRL 251 (full ticket) and BRL 126.00 (half ticket)

5 days (30% discount) – BRL 351.00 (full price) and BRL 176.00 (half price)

*Personal and non-transferable tickets.

Passport (free access on all days the exhibition is open):

R$601.00 – pre-sale promotion code not applicable in this modality

*Personal and non-transferable tickets.

Guided tours:

BRL 161.00 (Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 5pm)

Purchase of half-price ticket

Elderly from 60 years old Student presenting valid document with photo or receipt of payment. Disabled person and their companion (according to law 12.933/13). *Pre-sale promotion not valid for half price *Half price proof will be required at the door. Important: The purchase of the passport gives free access to the exhibition

Entrance is free for children up to 10 years of age.

1 (one) CPF can buy a maximum of 10 tickets. Sale for Groups, questions and information: Purchases of more than 10 tickets or by CNPJ, send an email to: revistacasacor@abril.com.br or whatsapp (11) 97717-5511

General information:

The CASACOR event complies with current health regulations. All safety and hygiene protocols must be complied with by all visitors and staff, without exception.

Easy access to the exhibition via Consolação subway – Line 2, green.

The use of professional equipment such as a tripod, light and accessories for capturing images/photos/videos during the visit is not authorized.

Continues after advertising

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

