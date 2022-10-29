“Yellowstone”

Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on October 30th, according to foreign media reports, Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford starring “Yellowstone” prequel series “1923”, will be broadcast on December 18th Paramount+.

Still created by Tyler Sheridan, the series will introduce a new generation of Dutton family members and explore a mountainous West plagued by epidemics, historic droughts, prohibition, lawlessness and the Great Depression of the early 20th century. The First World War ended (1918) and Prohibition began (1920).

Ford plays the patriarch and head of Yellowstone Ranch, Jacob Dutton, brother of James Dutton (played by Tim McGraw), and Mirren plays Jacob’s wife Carla.

Brandon Sklenal (“Westworld”), Sebastian Roach (“Criminal Minds”), Darren Mann (“Beasts”), Michelle Randolph (“Criminal Minds”) Resort), James Dyer (CSI), Mary Shelton (Rage), Brian Gragerty (Chicago Police Department), Amina Nevis ( “Deadly Tape”), Julia Shriver (“The Politician”) and more.

“Yellowstone” was created by Tyler Sheridan (“Wind River Valley”, “Sicario”), Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, etc. also starred, Spotlight on the Dutton family led by patriarch John Dutton, who own the largest ranch in Montana, the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, the plot revolves around the family catching horses between the ranch and the adjoining Broken Rock Indian Preserve, National Park and developers Expand.

“Yellowstone” has a total of 4 seasons from 2018 to the present, focusing on the Dutton family who control the largest ranch in the United States. The prequel “1883” has been launched before, and the spin-off drama “6666” is still in development.

(Meng Qing)

