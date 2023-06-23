Yesterday was Stephen Chow’s 61st birthday and he announced to recruit actresses from all over the world to make “Shaolin Women’s Football”-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

Yesterday was Stephen Chow’s 61st birthday and he announced to recruit actresses from all over the world to make “Shaolin Women’s Football”

City Express News Yesterday was the Dragon Boat Festival and Stephen Chow’s birthday.

Stephen Chow was born on June 22, 1962 and is 61 years old this year. On his birthday, “Master Xing” gave fans a big surprise – he announced on social media that he will launch a new project “Shaolin Women’s Football”.

Zhou Xingchi shared the script cover of “Shaolin Women’s Football” on his personal social account, indicating that it was the first draft on June 22, 2023. At the same time, Zhou Xingchi also posted a post to recruit actresses: “Today I only have one wish, which is to spend unforgettable time with a large group of beautiful girls of different nationalities, young and beautiful, talented, intelligent, and outstanding physical fitness…” and said that the beautiful actresses The more the better, “I am not afraid of crowds, I am afraid that you are not elegant enough”. At the same time, Zhou Xingchi also left an email address, saying, “If you meet the above conditions, please send your recent photo and personal information to the email address.”

Of course, nonsense is still necessary. At the end of this recruitment article, Zhou Xingchi reminded through a note: “Fake P pictures will never succeed, our team will not agree! The international community will not agree!”

61-year-old Zhou Xingchi has been filming for more than 40 years. In 1980, at the age of 18, he worked as a special actor on a TV station and entered the show business circle. At the age of 20, he entered the wireless artist training class and was in the same class as Tony Leung, Wu Zhenyu and others. After several years of filming TV series, Stephen Chow moved to the big screen in 1988, and became popular with “The Gambler” in 1990, becoming a representative of Hong Kong’s new generation of comedy.

Over the years, Zhou Xingchi’s comedies and his acting style have become a symbol of Chinese-language movies, and he is known as the “Star Master” and is also the “King of Comedy” in the eyes of many audiences.

After “Yangtze River No. 7” in 2008, Stephen Chow began to retreat behind the scenes, serving as director and producer, and filmed films such as “Journey to the West: Conquering the Devil”, “The Mermaid”, and “The New King of Comedy”. In the past few years, Stephen Chow has not released any new works. The work he has not yet released is “Mermaid 2”, and “Kung Fu 2” is also planned.

The officially announced “Shaolin Women’s Football” looks like a sister chapter of “Shaolin Soccer”. “Shaolin Soccer” in 2001 was one of Stephen Chow’s most successful films, breaking the box office record of Hong Kong movies. Stephen Chow also won awards such as Best Director, Best Actor and Outstanding Young Director at the Hong Kong Film Awards. It was selected as one of the “25 Best Sports Movies of All Time” by Time Magazine.

In recent years, Stephen Chow has begun to turn his attention to his previous classic works. “Shaolin Women’s Football”, like the previous “King of New Comedy” and “Kung Fu 2” under planning, is a reboot of the classic IP. Are you looking forward to Stephen Chow’s filming of “Shaolin Women’s Football”?

