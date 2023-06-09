YESTERDAZE – release summer rock banger ‘Don’t Bother’

YESTERDAZE release their summer rock banger “Don’t Bother” and thus the first taste of their upcoming debut album “Sentences”.



“Don’t Bother” is a sharp, defiant middle finger to those who don’t realize what they’ve got until it’s gone, and then crawl in for a second chance. YESTERDAZE holds nothing back in this extremely groovy track with an immensely catchy chorus that will definitely have you hitting the repeat button over and over again. HERE you can listen to the single:

“Don’t Bother” captures the essence of what Yesterdaze’s forthcoming debut album “Sentences” is all about. About being trapped in different relationships in your life and all the emotions that come with it. And also about how a single sentence or a single action can change the entire perspective on a person – hence the double meaning of the album title.

You can see the fluffy video here:

Singer Armann Ingthorsson comments:

“We found that comparing post-Covid dog owners who buy puppies and throw them away feels like the perfect way to portray toxic people in relationships.

With the music video, we wanted to show a breakup story with a twist and came up with the heartbreaking perspective of the dog being thrown back into the shelter. Also, we just wanted to have cute puppies around for a whole day. It was great! We have found a wonderful kennel who keeps their affairs in order and treats their dogs with love and care.

As for me as a lyricist, I really brought my heart and soul out on this album. I wish it can help people see the warning signs in toxic relationships and move on with the middle finger raised, whether it’s a spouse, parent, friend, boss, or any other snake that slithers around on the surface of the earth . Don’t bother.”



About the band:

Yesterdaze is a product of the musical melting pot of Oslo, and their live energy has been a huge hit with mainstream pop rock audiences in the Norwegian capital. An active live band on the Oslo rock scene since 2019, they have quickly become known for their rousing and gritty concerts.

They have made their way through Oslo’s various venues and stages with an unusual habit of being booked for a new show after each gig.

The four-piece band from Norway with an Icelandic lead singer tries to captivate us with aggressive, addictive songs. Their incredible live energy and the band’s technical prowess coupled with their unique and raucous vocals make their live performances unforgettable and their songs exceptionally catchy.

In autumn 2022 the band released their debut EP – Act U All.

Their musical landscape is heavily influenced by stadium rock giants like Queen, Radiohead, Queens of The Stone Age and Biffy Clyro.

YESTERDAZE:

Armann Ingthorsson – Vocals

Lars Stray – Bass

Torje Antonsen – Drums

Øyvind Lunde – Guitar

Band-Links:

The post YESTERDAZE – Release their summer rock banger “Don’t Bother” appeared first on earshot.at.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

