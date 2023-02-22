Original Title: Yesung Appears in the Variety Show “LEEMUJIN SERVICE” Showcasing Eloquence and Artistic Voice

SUPER JUNIOR member Yesung participated in the web entertainment program “LEEMUJIN SERVICE” on YouTube KBS Kpop channel, which was released on February 21, and showed a variety of live singing.

On the same day, Yesung announced the start of the show with the stage of the song “Together” included in the regular 1st album “Sensory Flows”. The piano melody and moist eyes enhance the sensibility. Yesung said, “It feels great to be a little nervous, and it feels like singing this song for the first time.” LEE MUJIN said, “Because I knew exactly what message I wanted to express, I fell into it immediately. charm”.

When referring to his first full-length album released last month, Yesung said, “I have been taking care of my health. I stopped drinking and also took care of my diet. There are rumors that Kyuhyun eats dinner 5 times a year.” The scene burst into laughter.

Next, Yesung chose the song “Don’t Say Goodbye” (transliteration) by LEE SEUNGCHUL. I sang this song with my heart”, and the infectious voice received warm applause. LEE MUJIN said, “Although I have never been a trainee, I feel a little choked up.”

Yesung said, “I joined a management company half a year after LEE MUJIN was born,” “I’m a new peak person, so I put in a lot of effort. I want to break the prejudice against age, and I want to act more dignifiedly, so I’m ready. And challenges. These became opportunities, but also brought enthusiasm.”

After that, Yesung chose Wave to Earth’s “Seasons” as the third song. He said, “I like band music. This album was inspired by my personal experience with the band, so it took a year and a half. Time. Because I wanted to be active for a longer period of time, I made a separate album.” Next, he introduced the physical album of “Sensory Flows” full of realistic photo cards.

In addition, Yesung also talked about the song “Small Things” that explained himself, and together with LEE MUJIN brought George’s “Look at Me” (transliteration) duet stage, showed a dreamy harmony, and ended the show.

On the other hand, Yesung will release the special edition of the regular 1st album 'Floral Sense' on February 27.

