Original title: Yesung brings sweet street performances in variety shows to delight the audience!

Screenshots of Yisheng’s appearance in variety shows

Sohu Korean Entertainment News SUPER JUNIOR’s Ye Sung showed his candid charm.

YESUNG appeared as a guest in the fourth episode of the SBS FiL variety show “Days to Eat Out” (transliteration) broadcasted on August 23, bringing joy to the audience with life stories and the stage of street performances.

Yesung, who participated in a variety show alone for a long time, still maintains a childlike appearance after 17 years of debut, which amazes MCs. Yesung said, “My acquaintances and fans who watch this program should be very happy. I usually manage it very thoroughly” and officially started the program.

It is worth mentioning that YESUNG’s daily life has incorporated love for fans. He said, “I am happiest when I interact with my fans on stage. I feel happy when I look at each other and share my feelings.” He expressed his unique love for the fans.

Immediately afterwards, Ye Sung confessed the opportunity to strictly manage himself. Yesung, who suffered from kidney stones in the early days of his debut, said, “The stones have grown bigger and my face has become swollen over the past few months, and I can’t broadcast it well on the screen”, “I want to be a bigger force in the group. So there is no stagnation. Not before, but now I feel the same way.” He expressed his sincere feelings.

In particular, the street performances brought by YESUNG are a feast for the eyes and ears. With the self-composed song “Eat’s OK” expressing concern for the fans, he sang the congratulatory song “You must” for the fans who are about to get married. The fans who saw this scene were moved to tears, and the scene was full of warmth.

In addition, the audience also felt Yesung’s love for his parents, and Yesung, who still lives with his parents, said, “I saw a lot of hard work being separated from my parents when I was a child. After that, I stopped drinking alcohol for seven years. I’m more determined, I feel like I’m crazy.” He expressed his deep feelings for his family.

In the end, Yesung sang the first song that participated in the audition, leaving a deep aftertaste. He candidly revealed his innermost story and expressed his gratitude to the MC, “Thanks to you, I am very happy.”

On the other hand, SUPER JUNIOR released the regular 11th album Vol.1 “The Road: Keep on Going” this year, and met fans all over the world with the new world tour “SUPER SHOW 9: ROAD”. In the second half of the year, the regular 11th album Vol.2 will be released additionally and will continue to be active.Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: