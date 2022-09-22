Home Entertainment YETI OUT and BODY GLOVE launch joint capsule collection
Music creative group Yeti Out has teamed up with water sports and outdoor leisure clothing brand Body Glove to launch a joint capsule series “REZGO”. The two parties drew inspiration from Body Glove’s 1990s trendy clothing archives and chose Body Glove’s iconic hand logo design. Combined with the Yeti Out Logo, it showcases a retro lo-fi 8-bit visual aesthetic.

In the capsule series, the T-shirt adopts the eye-catching fluorescent yellow as the main color, the front is the pattern of the beach sunset and surfing, and the back is the hand logo indicating the cooperation status and the vinyl record player, showing the theme of music. In addition to T-shirts, the jackets, vests and baseball caps brought here also use reflective patterns. The high-sensitivity elements make the entire capsule series an excellent “equipment” for beach carnival parties. At the same time, this cooperation also marks the official landing of Body Glove, which was born in 1953, in the Chinese market.

The three products of the YETI OUT x BODY GLOVE capsule series “REZGO” have landed on the official channels of BranDNA and Yeti Out, and interested readers may wish to stay.

