Home Entertainment YG Entertainment officially unveiled the new 7-member girl group “BABY MONSTER”
Entertainment

YG Entertainment officially unveiled the new 7-member girl group “BABY MONSTER”

by admin
YG Entertainment officially unveiled the new 7-member girl group “BABY MONSTER”

South Korean entertainment company YG Entertainment, following the success of the monster girl group BLACKPINK in 2016, dropped a shock bomb on social media after 7 years, and released a new girl group “BABY MONSTER” when entering 2023.

Taking over from 2NE1 and BLACKPINK, the 7-member BABY MONSTER debuted in the form of a video. In addition to revealing the faces of the members and practice clips, Winner Kang Seung-yoon and Lee Seung, BLACKPINK Lisa and Jennie, AKMU musicians also appeared , YG’s royal choreographer Leejung and other company’s predecessors blessed the screen.

In addition, in June 2019, the producer and representative of YG, who resigned from YG’s position due to controversy over the artist’s drug turmoil, also appeared. Although it attracted the attention of netizens, the effect did not seem to be as positive as expected. It is not good for the development of new groups, and many K-Pop fans said that the method of releasing new groups is a bit old-fashioned, and it is better to invite the newcomers to show their attention than to invite the brothers and sisters to comment.

Although many members’ private photos and trainee images have been exposed one after another, the information about BABY MONSTER is not very complete at present. Interested readers may wish to pay more attention to the group’s follow-up news.

See also  Valentino parades at Trinità dei Monti, the red thread that binds the maison's past and future

You may also like

Florence Group expands again: the Ricamificio Gs is...

The global free online concert “SMTOWN LIVE 2023”...

In 2022, the national movie box office will...

New Year’s Day box office over 500 million...

The 2023 Spring Festival file has officially announced...

Zhou Xingchi posted the stills of “The God...

The Ninth Silk Road International Film Festival Held...

Waited for 7 years! “The Return of the...

The box office of the New Year’s Day...

Shen Yun Comes to the UK in January...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy