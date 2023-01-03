South Korean entertainment company YG Entertainment, following the success of the monster girl group BLACKPINK in 2016, dropped a shock bomb on social media after 7 years, and released a new girl group “BABY MONSTER” when entering 2023.

Taking over from 2NE1 and BLACKPINK, the 7-member BABY MONSTER debuted in the form of a video. In addition to revealing the faces of the members and practice clips, Winner Kang Seung-yoon and Lee Seung, BLACKPINK Lisa and Jennie, AKMU musicians also appeared , YG’s royal choreographer Leejung and other company’s predecessors blessed the screen.

In addition, in June 2019, the producer and representative of YG, who resigned from YG’s position due to controversy over the artist’s drug turmoil, also appeared. Although it attracted the attention of netizens, the effect did not seem to be as positive as expected. It is not good for the development of new groups, and many K-Pop fans said that the method of releasing new groups is a bit old-fashioned, and it is better to invite the newcomers to show their attention than to invite the brothers and sisters to comment.

Although many members’ private photos and trainee images have been exposed one after another, the information about BABY MONSTER is not very complete at present. Interested readers may wish to pay more attention to the group’s follow-up news.