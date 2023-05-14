YG Entertainment’s new girl group BABYMONSTER releases first debut song | Yonhap News Agency

Yonhap News Agency, Seoul, May 14 YG Entertainment‘s seven-member new girl group “BABYMONSTER” released their debut song “DREAM” on the official YouTube channel on the 14th.

According to YG Entertainment, “DREAM” is a song with diverse voices unique to BABYMONSTER that emphasizes warm mid-bass and clear highs. The solo singing part that shows the charm of the members complements the excellent rap.

BABYMONSTER expresses the ambition and determination of the former members through the lyrics of “DREAM”, showing the will not to fall down or run away no matter how difficult the years are.

BABYMONSTER is the first girl group launched by YG Entertainment after 7 years after BLACKPINK, so it has attracted much attention. Members are from Korea, Japan and Thailand. (over)

