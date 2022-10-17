Home Entertainment Yi Nian Gongfang UNIVERSAL Universal Pictures Ghost Horse Elf 1/6 Joint Trend Doll_Casper_Product_Official
Original title: Yi Nian Gongfang UNIVERSAL Universal Pictures Ghost Horse Elf 1/6 joint trend doll

Universal Pictures×Yinian Workshop Casper Ghost Horse Elf 1:6 Action Figure Limited Pre-sale Casper (Ghost Horse Elf) is authorized by Universal Pictures to design and produce by Ying Nian Workshop. This product is designed by the designer of Ying Nian Hotel series. Seven creations completed.

Limited to 299 sets

Product size: the total height of the doll is about 31cm Casper: 19.2cm

Brand: One Thought Workshop

Scale: 1:6

Material: PVC, fabric, metal, vinyl

Note: The product is still under supervision. The real object may be optimized and adjusted according to the actual situation.

List:

Head carving x 1

1/6 base body x 1

Hand x 1 (pair)

Shoes x 1 (pair)

Bodysuit x 1

Jacket x 1

Waist bag x 1

Casper vinyl doll x 1

Official price: 1598 yuan

Estimated shipments: Q2 2023

