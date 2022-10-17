Universal Pictures×Yinian Workshop Casper Ghost Horse Elf 1:6 Action Figure Limited Pre-sale Casper (Ghost Horse Elf) is authorized by Universal Pictures to design and produce by Ying Nian Workshop. This product is designed by the designer of Ying Nian Hotel series. Seven creations completed.
Limited to 299 sets
Product size: the total height of the doll is about 31cm Casper: 19.2cm
Brand: One Thought Workshop
Scale: 1:6
Material: PVC, fabric, metal, vinyl
Note: The product is still under supervision. The real object may be optimized and adjusted according to the actual situation.
List:
Head carving x 1
1/6 base body x 1
Hand x 1 (pair)
Shoes x 1 (pair)
Bodysuit x 1
Jacket x 1
Waist bag x 1
Casper vinyl doll x 1
Official price: 1598 yuan
Estimated shipments: Q2 2023
