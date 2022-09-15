Source title: Yi Rui Gong Shujun, the chief music producer of “Ning An Like a Dream”, will make another move after “Mirror Twin Cities”

Recently, “Ning’an Like a Dream” starring Bai Lu and Zhang Linghe announced the finalization special. The exquisite costumes, the wonderful performances of the two leading actors and the professional production highlights of the crew attracted heated discussions among fans, while the film and television drama “Golden Music Partner” “The music produced by Yi Rui and Gong Shujun also filled everyone’s OST expectations for the show. Join hands with Zhou Shenmao and Zhang Bichen to create OST’s BE aesthetic ceiling Yi Rui and Gong Shujun have created well-known musical works for many film and television dramas. In “Mirror Twin Cities”, which ended not long ago, they even created a combination of BE aesthetic ceilings in costume dramas, composed of Zhou Shen, Mao Buyi, Zhang Bichen sang the three OSTs “Reading to Go Home”, “Love Is Silent”, and “Not For Joy”, which have been on the film and television gold song list for half a year. Among all the film and television drama songs sung by “King of OST” Zhou Shen, the theme song of the drama “Reading to Go Home” is the second best result. Although there is some controversy over the broadcast reputation of “Mirror Twin Cities”, the musical soundtrack of the show has won unanimous praise from book fans and drama fans! Low-key focus on polishing works，Join forces with many well-known singers From the early Tang dramas such as “The Legend of the Female Doctor Ming Concubine” and “The Legend of Qingqiu Fox”, to the recent “Ordinary Glory”, “Mirror Twin Cities” and “Ning An Like a Dream”, Yi Rui and Gong Shu have collaborated on dozens of dramas. In addition to Zhou Shen, Mao Buyi and Zhang Bichen, big-name professional singers also include Xu Jiaying, Liu Yuning, Liu Xijun, Hu Yanbin, Zhou Bichang, Yu Kewei, Wang Jingwen, etc. In their pair, producer Yi Rui focuses on composing and arranging, while Gong Shujun, a former singer, is responsible for writing lyrics and directing the singer’s live singing. It can be said that tacit understanding and professionalism coexist. See also New role model of youth | Qian Xin, chief editor and director of "Wake Up Lion": Chinese dance drama "out of the circle" depends on the love of the people_Performance_Work_Art Don’t ask for quantity, just make high-quality goods，Win a good reputation both inside and outside the industry It is reported that Yi Rui and Gong Shujun have also recently jointly established a new music label, Feiyu Outing, to provide more opportunities for young people and give new space for song release. The soundtrack of film and television dramas is the core work content, and they currently only produce 1-2 high-quality dramas every year. Gong Shujun said: “The production cycle of each play is very long. We need to invest a lot of time and energy to study the script and watch the film, and then design the music and theme that suits them. From songwriting, to demo production, singing, Mixing, to the final arrangement and production, we almost all go into battle by ourselves. In order to ensure that the filmmakers can accurately bring in the sense of the picture as soon as they get the demo, we must endure the loneliness and calm down to finish. this matter.” At present, their music fields also involve games, animations, radio dramas, etc., such as the mobile game “A Chinese Ghost Story” character feature film “Meng Sigui”, the cartoon “Hundred Demons”, and the radio drama “Please Give Your Sedan”, etc., all of which have won awards. Good reputation both inside and outside the industry.

Recently, “Ning’an Like a Dream” starring Bai Lu and Zhang Linghe announced the finalization special. The exquisite costumes, the wonderful performances of the two leading actors and the professional production highlights of the crew attracted heated discussions among fans, while the film and television drama “Golden Music Partner” “The music produced by Yi Rui and Gong Shujun also filled everyone’s OST expectations for the show.

Join hands with Zhou Shenmao and Zhang Bichen to create OST’s BE aesthetic ceiling

Yi Rui and Gong Shujun have created well-known musical works for many film and television dramas. In “Mirror Twin Cities”, which ended not long ago, they even created a combination of BE aesthetic ceilings in costume dramas, composed of Zhou Shen, Mao Buyi, Zhang Bichen sang the three OSTs “Reading to Go Home”, “Love Is Silent”, and “Not For Joy”, which have been on the film and television gold song list for half a year. Among all the film and television drama songs sung by “King of OST” Zhou Shen, the theme song of the drama “Reading to Go Home” is the second best result. Although there is some controversy over the broadcast reputation of “Mirror Twin Cities”, the musical soundtrack of the show has won unanimous praise from book fans and drama fans!

Low-key focus on polishing works，Join forces with many well-known singers

From the early Tang dramas such as “The Legend of the Female Doctor Ming Concubine” and “The Legend of Qingqiu Fox”, to the recent “Ordinary Glory”, “Mirror Twin Cities” and “Ning An Like a Dream”, Yi Rui and Gong Shu have collaborated on dozens of dramas. In addition to Zhou Shen, Mao Buyi and Zhang Bichen, big-name professional singers also include Xu Jiaying, Liu Yuning, Liu Xijun, Hu Yanbin, Zhou Bichang, Yu Kewei, Wang Jingwen, etc. In their pair, producer Yi Rui focuses on composing and arranging, while Gong Shujun, a former singer, is responsible for writing lyrics and directing the singer’s live singing. It can be said that tacit understanding and professionalism coexist.

Don’t ask for quantity, just make high-quality goods，Win a good reputation both inside and outside the industry

It is reported that Yi Rui and Gong Shujun have also recently jointly established a new music label, Feiyu Outing, to provide more opportunities for young people and give new space for song release. The soundtrack of film and television dramas is the core work content, and they currently only produce 1-2 high-quality dramas every year. Gong Shujun said: “The production cycle of each play is very long. We need to invest a lot of time and energy to study the script and watch the film, and then design the music and theme that suits them. From songwriting, to demo production, singing, Mixing, to the final arrangement and production, we almost all go into battle by ourselves. In order to ensure that the filmmakers can accurately bring in the sense of the picture as soon as they get the demo, we must endure the loneliness and calm down to finish. this matter.”

At present, their music fields also involve games, animations, radio dramas, etc., such as the mobile game “A Chinese Ghost Story” character feature film “Meng Sigui”, the cartoon “Hundred Demons”, and the radio drama “Please Give Your Sedan”, etc., all of which have won awards. Good reputation both inside and outside the industry.