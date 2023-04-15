Yi Yang Qianxi’s denim modeling unveiled the new wax figure, happily touching the wax figure and calling it lifelike_Stage_Screen_Dream

Original title: Yi Yang Qianxi’s denim style unveiled the new wax figure, happily touching the wax figure and calling it lifelike

Sohu Entertainment News (Ma Rongling/text) On April 14, Yi Yang Qianxi appeared at Madame Tussauds in Shanghai to unveil two new wax figures of herself. On that day, Yi Yangqianxi was wearing a denim suit, looking youthful and handsome. At the scene, three Qianxi were in the same frame on the stage, which was very rare. Qianxi was also in a good mood to observe carefully around the two wax figures, touching his head and arranging clothes for the wax figures, saying that the wax figures were lifelike and very similar to himself.

It is reported that the two new wax figures are Qian Xi on the big screen and him as a singer and dancer on the stage. The “Liu Beishan” wax figure presents a resolute and resolute look, restoring the classic scene of Yi Yang Qianxi’s debut film “Youth in Youth” on the big screen, as if letting everyone step into the movie world again; the stage-shaped dancer Qianxi wax figure Wearing a handsome red dress, showing the extraordinary aura of controlling the stage, showing a different style.

During the interview, recalling the unveiling of her first wax figure at the age of 18, Qian Xi expressed a lot of emotion: “It was 18 years when the first wax figure came in, and these two wax figures were actually 17 years old at the time. I am 22 years old, four or five years have passed, thank you for helping me record the moments of my growth.”

Yi Yangqianxi also listened to the "Public Dream" message card collected online by Shanghai Dusha, and sent blessings to everyone: "I hope everyone's thoughts can come true, I hope everyone's dreams can come true, thank you very much Existence can bring strength to everyone, thank you very much."

