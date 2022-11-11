Original title: Yi Yangqianxi’s “Man Jianghong” is the suspense reversal movie Zhang Xiaofei’s “Saving the Suspect” and the female version of “Manslaughter”

Sohu Entertainment News (Shan Jin/Wen Keming/Picture) On November 11, Maoyan Film held the “Light and Shadow Reflection Lucheng Project Promotion Conference” in Xiamen, and announced 15 new film plans, namely “Sadness Without Tears” and “Please Don’t Believe”. “She”, “Good Luck”, “Learning Dad”, “Crisis Route”, “When the Wind Returns”, “Goldfinger”, “Inspector”, “Genius Game”, “I Passed the Storm”, “Cosmic Exploration Editorial Department”, “Desperate Master Husband”, “Man Jiang Hong” “The Disappearing Suspect” and “In the Octagon”.

Among them, “Cosmic Exploration Editorial Department”, “Desperate Master Husband”, “Man Jianghong”, “The Disappearing Suspect” and “Octagonal Cage” will be released one after another at the end of the year, and “Desperate Master Husband” will be released in the New Year’s Eve.

The film “Man Jiang Hong” directed by Zhang Yimou and starring Shen Teng and Yi Yang Qianxi is scheduled to be released after “Desperate Master Husband”. According to reports, “Man Jiang Hong” is a suspenseful film full of reversals. Turn, it is different from all the suspense-themed movies we have seen before. It is expressed in the most challenging and difficult way of shooting and editing. I believe that no one should have seen this kind of movie. The suspense of the genre. The final value proposition of this movie, this movie actually discusses whether life comes first, or is spiritual inheritance more important? Is life and death so important? Or the cultural heritage we left behind , the spirit is more important, and it explores such a proposition.”

Weng Ziguang’s new film “When the Wind Rises” is scheduled to be released next year. This is the first collaboration between Aaron Kwok and Tony Leung.

The much-anticipated Douban high-scoring film “Cosmic Exploration Editorial Department” is about to be released. The schedule has been selected and is waiting for approval. It is reported that film producer Guo Fan attaches great importance to the publicity of this film and has contributed a lot of publicity strategies.

Zhang Xiaofei’s new film “Saving the Suspect” is being submitted for trial and is expected to be released next year. In the movie, Zhang Xiaofei plays a mother again. According to reports, “Saving the Suspect” has the opportunity to become the female version of “Manslaughter”.

The romantic film "Sadness That Can't Cry" will be starring Xu Guanghan, He Landou, and Wang Yaoqing; "Learning Dad" starring Huang Bo is under trial; the domestic violence movie "I Through the Storm" starring Tong Liya is expected to be released in Q1 or Q2 next year .

