2022-10-22 06:40
Source: Live it
Live it on October 22. Today, Blazers star Lillard announced the release of his new solo album “All Hail The King”.
It is reported that the album contains a total of 10 songs.
Lillard last released an album in August 2021, when he released “Different On Levels The Lord Allowed,” and this year’s album is his fifth solo album.
(according to)Return to Sohu, see more
Editor:
Statement: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.
posted on:Fujian Province
See also Xinghan's splendid summer has become an explosive style, and Wu Lei's "Ling Budo hug" has become a classic section-Qianlong.com.cn