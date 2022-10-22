Original title: The output is quite high! Lillard Announces 5th Solo Album ‘All Hail The King’

Live it on October 22. Today, Blazers star Lillard announced the release of his new solo album “All Hail The King”.

It is reported that the album contains a total of 10 songs.

Lillard last released an album in August 2021, when he released “Different On Levels The Lord Allowed,” and this year’s album is his fifth solo album.

