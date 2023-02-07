Source title: Yin Tao and Liu Yihao’s “Dazzling You” hits the air to explore her themes and reshape women’s cognition from multiple perspectives

Starring Yin Tao and Liu Yihao, her light comedy "Dazzling You" is currently broadcast exclusively on iQiyi and popular on Zhejiang Satellite TV. As the third drama of iQIYI's female series show "Shooting Lights Limited Crazy Flower Series", the drama is based on her themes and unfolds with three female group portraits facing different life situations. The plot incorporates a large number of real social issues , trying to reshape women's cognition from multiple perspectives. "The Dazzling You" tells the story of urban women's struggle in the workplace, emotional life, self-breakthrough and finding their own value. Medical beauty sales director Kang Ziyou has a successful career and a chic and comfortable life, but she has the pressure to raise her daughter and dare not face marriage problems; Lin Qianyu seems to have an enviable marriage, but she has suffered from her husband's verbal violence and others' treatment all year round. Doubts about her ability to work; psychiatrist Meng Yushan is calm and objective in her career, but it is difficult to solve the problems and inner shackles in her married life. With the help of each other, three women with very different personalities complete important transformations in their lives, hand in hand, and walk together romantically. Yin Tao and Liu Yihao: The combination of single mother and young milk dog is super sweet Yin Tao, the queen of Golden Eagle TV, plays Kang Ziyou, a career-oriented strong woman. As a single mother, she puts all her energy on work, causing her daily life to be exhausted. She doesn't know how to get along with her daughter, let alone think of herself. Will fall in love again. Since his debut, Taiwanese Yan actor Liu Yihao's works are mostly idol dramas. This time he plays the heart-warming doctor Nie Yunze in "Dazzling You". heat up. After learning that Dr. Nie was his first love, the plot of Kang Zi, who confessed affectionately, bowed three times at the last step and fled, also quickly came out of the circle. In the end, Kang Ziyou decided to face his own heart and accept the confession. From a drunken misunderstanding to an affectionate confession in the bar, the two staged a super sweet love between the charming big sister and the heart-warming younger brother. The ambiguous dragging and fancy kiss scenes between the two people are also unstoppable. With social controversy as the core, three women break through the predicament of life The life dilemmas of different women are also portrayed very realistically in the play. Kang Ziyou, played by Yin Tao, handles the relationship between work and family as a single mother; She wants to prove herself; Lin Qianyu, played by Shi Shi, seems to be living an enviable life, but she is actually stuck in her family and marriage and has never lived out herself. In the latest female special of "Dazzling You", several leading actors also explained "her power" respectively: not being defined by age, living the most real state of the moment; the precipitation of time is the greatest life harvest; Only those who are strong and able to resist the controversy of the outside world can live freely. The 35-episode TV series "The Dazzling You" is produced by iQiyi and produced by Ai Shang Le Studio. Tan Junping is the chief producer, directed by Niu Boyou and Lin Hongguang, Yin Tao, Liu Yihao, Ren Zhong, Wang Yuanke, Shi Shi, Starring Wang Ce. The play is currently broadcast exclusively on iQiyi and popular on Zhejiang Satellite TV. Let us look forward to the life transformation of the three female characters!

