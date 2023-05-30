“Yin-Yang Crossover Man” is launched today, opening a new chapter of folk tales and a new experience of Chinese horror-Instant News- Huasheng Entertainment

Directed by Guo Yulong, screenwriter Ni Minming, starring Wang Zhao, Wang Shuangbao, Li Ming, Shi Xuanru, Zhang Yakun, and Bai Junxuan, the folk thriller movie “Yin Yang Crossover Man” was launched today on iQiyi and Tencent.

The film tells the story of the corpse hunter Yan Huang and his master Lao Jiang encountering a bizarre case in Tianshui Village. The two tried to find out the truth about the case of living people sacrificing the god of the river to marry his wife 20 years ago. They never expected that everything was more terrifying than they imagined!

The yin and yang cross-border people are also called corpse hunters, a mysterious and horrifying profession, walking on the edge of life and death. Every time they sink into the water, they are betting on their lives, whether they will still be breathing in the next second Neither can be determined. Since ancient times, the Chinese have had the tradition of returning fallen leaves to their roots and resting in the soil, so “rescuing the living ashore, leading the way for the dead, and bringing them home” is their deep-rooted belief. The wind whistling ghosts and gods, blood spattered offering sacrifices to wronged souls, the king of Hades can keep the door when he is safe, and it is not common to be popular and keep people.

Villagers are feudally superstitious, offering sacrifices to young women to pray for good weather, but since then, strange things have happened in the whole village, drunkards, witches died inexplicably, strong men returned to their souls in warm coffins, water monkeys bloodthirsty murdered villagers, drowned girls got up in the middle of the night… The film incorporates a variety of horror elements such as corpse hunters, river gods, water monkeys, and ghost brides.

It is reported that the movie “Yin and Yang Crossover Man” was exclusively announced and released by Hangzhou Mengkunlun Culture Communication Co., Ltd., Hainan is a Culture Media Co., Ltd., Shanghai Fanku Culture Media Co., Ltd., Sanya Nanhai Qihang Culture Media Co., Ltd., and Hainan is a Culture Media Co., Ltd. Co-produced by Media Co., Ltd. and Beijing Jinzun Film Co., Ltd. The film was launched today on the dual platforms of iQiyi and Tencent.

