Today, Yinyuetai issued an announcement officially announcing its comeback. It is reported that Yinyuetai is a music sharing platform focusing on high-definition MV online appreciation and dissemination. It has been rumored to be closed down before.

Tianyancha App shows that the affiliated company of Yinyuetai is Beijing Quanke Network Technology Co., Ltd., which was established in October 2005. The legal representative is Liu Zhengshu, with a registered capital of about 11.33 million yuan. The business scope includes the use of information networks to operate music entertainment products , engaged in Internet cultural activities, operating performances and brokerage business, etc., jointly held by Zhang Dou, Su Tong, Zhang Yan and others. Intellectual property information shows that the company has successfully registered multiple trademarks of “Yinyuetai” and “Yinyuebang”, as well as multiple software copyrights and websites related to Yinyuetai.

The risk information shows that the company is involved in multiple legal proceedings, most of which are disputes over infringement of the right to disseminate information on the network of works and contract disputes. At present, the company has 3 pieces of information about persons subject to execution, and the total amount of execution exceeds 13.76 million yuan. In addition, there are many information about dishonest persons subject to execution (Lao Lai) and consumption restriction orders.

