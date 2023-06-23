Yohji Yamamoto Officially Releases 2024 Spring/Summer Men’s Collection | Hypebeast

Yohji Yamamoto continues to push the boundaries of fashion to unbelievable heights, bold, unusual but beautiful and unique, as is the 2024 spring-summer menswear collection recently released at Paris Fashion Week, Yohji Yamamoto once again played with fashion and Bad, good and evil, positive and melancholic aspects.

This season focuses on contrast, with Yohji Yamamoto saying: “My daughter went to a Bob Dylan concert when I couldn’t go because of a back pain, and she told me the whole set was dark except for the lights on the stage. Yes, it made me imagine the effect of darkness and light coming together.”

Although Yohji Yamamoto’s work is mainly black, he has begun to add more colors in recent seasons, like this time the eye-catching red elements. Regarding this, he explained: “There are too many problems in this world. When I think about these bad When things happen, I think about blood,” he explained.

Many details of prints and prints can also be seen in the unique series of silhouette tailoring, including Yohji Yamamoto’s own face, which is influenced by art books from ancient times to the present, influenced by architecture, music, design in every stage Inspired by aesthetic differences, he combines different eras into one and combines the iconic deconstructed avant-garde style with stitching and large safety pins, unfinished coat lapels, rough ruffles, free winding of excess fabrics, etc. Living the balance between primitive decadence and advanced refinement-I believe fans will never forget that he once said: “I think perfection is ugly.” Interested readers may wish to browse the above photo album to learn more.