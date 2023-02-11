As one of the most famous and influential designers of this era, Yohji Yamamoto has countless branches. Most people know him through the cooperation between Y-3 and adidas, and usually pay attention to Fashionable people should be more familiar with his men’s main line POUR HOMME or Ground Y, S’YTE, etc., but for those who have studied the Archive in depth, the women’s clothing brand Y’s and the men’s clothing brand Y’s for Men, which came out in 1972 and 1979, respectively It is regarded as a designer’s treasure.

As Yohji Yamamoto POUR HOMME landed in Paris Fashion Week to display the 2023 autumn and winter series, Y’s for Men, which went bankrupt in 2009 and announced its closure in 2010, also appeared in the series. For the upper and lower body, a thick tweed suit jacket with details such as asymmetrical color matching and striped pocket piping, cocoon pants with full drape, etc. are brought back through elegant and practical formal wear.

At present, Y’s for Men has started to operate the official community, and the new series may debut in July this year. Interested readers may wish to pay more attention.