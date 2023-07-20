Yolanda Andrade’s Fans Concerned After Video Reveals Her Uncovered Face

Title: Yolanda Andrade’s Fans Worried as Video Reveals Effects of Aneurysm

Subtitle: Presenter’s health condition prompts concern amid public disclosure

Renowned television presenter Yolanda Andrade has recently caused concern among her fans due to a video circulating online. The footage, filmed by her sister Marilé, captured Yolanda without the eye patch she regularly wears, revealing the consequences of an aneurysm she has been recovering from. This has left fans worried for her wellbeing and sparked debate about her appearance.

Yolanda had previously joined the recordings of Montse & Joe, but always with a patch over her eye. This precaution was taken to prevent discomfort caused by sensitivity to light, a common aftereffect of her aneurysm which was detected in her eye. However, her sister’s video showcased a vulnerable side of the presenter, showing her without any makeup, sunglasses, or eyepatch.

The video rapidly spread across social media platforms, accentuating the obvious swelling on Yolanda’s face, drooping of her right eye, and her visible pain. Fans were quick to express concern, with some comments describing her as “haggard” or appearing much older than before. However, amidst the worry, Yolanda responded, assuring her followers that she is on the road to recovery, stating, “I’m getting better, I was worse.”

The series of events leading up to Yolanda’s current condition began at the end of April when she was rushed to the hospital. Her sister played a crucial role in ensuring she received medical attention after Yolanda experienced vomiting blood and momentarily lost consciousness. While severe gastritis was diagnosed, doctors initially could not determine the cause of her excruciating pain.

Weeks later, after experiencing discomfort, swelling, and sensitivity to light, Yolanda was diagnosed with an aneurysm. Since then, she has limited her presence on social media and television, focusing on her health and recovery. She had attempted to return to the recordings of Montse & Joe on multiple occasions but was unable to do so due to her deteriorating condition.

Finally, on June 14, Yolanda officially made her return to the Unicable program with the support of her medical team. Despite her significant progress, she continues to wear the eyepatch while on set to ensure the lights do not exacerbate her discomfort.

Yolanda Andrade’s journey has prompted concern and admiration from her loyal fan base. As the presenter gradually recovers, her ability to remain resilient in the face of such challenges serves as an inspiration to many. Her story reminds us of the importance of prioritizing health above all else and encourages support and empathy throughout difficult times.

