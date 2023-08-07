Yoo Seung-wan’s Film “Smuggling” Takes the Lead at the Box Office in Summer Film Competition

Title: Yoo Seung-wan’s Film “Smuggling” Performs Impressively at the Box Office

Subtitle: “Informal Warfare” and “The Moon” fall short of expectations

Yonhap News Agency, Seoul, August 4th – The summer season has seen the three local films compete for the first time, and director Yoo Seung-wan’s new film “Smuggling” has delivered an impressive performance at the box office. However, “Informal Warfare” and “The Moon” have failed to meet expectations.

Data from the Korean Movie Ticket Comprehensive Computer Network reveals that “Smuggling” attracted over 937,000 moviegoers from August 4th to August 6th, making it the top-grossing film with a 42.7% share. Although this number is smaller than the more than 1.17 million viewers from July 28th to July 30th, “Smuggling” still managed to accumulate over 3.53 million viewers. Considering the concurrent releases of “Informal Warfare” and “The Moon” on August 2nd, “Smuggling” has enjoyed considerable success at the box office.

“Informal Combat,” featuring Ha Jung-woo and Joo Ji-hoon, secured the second spot at the box office with over 440,000 viewers during the same period, accounting for a 20.1% share. Meanwhile, the sci-fi film “The Moon,” starring Xue Jingqiu and Du Jingxiu, garnered over 184,000 viewers and ranked fourth at the box office with a 9% share. The cumulative number of viewings for “The Moon” reached over 360,000 as of the previous day.

“Smuggling,” Yoo Seung-wan’s latest film, has captivated audiences with its suspenseful plot and stellar performances, propelling it to the top of the box office. Movie enthusiasts have praised the film for its gripping storyline, well-executed action sequences, and compelling characters.

The success of “Smuggling” is undoubtedly a significant achievement for Yoo Seung-wan and the cast and crew involved. The film’s ability to engage audiences amidst tough competition at the box office is a testament to its quality and the public’s interest in Korean cinema.

As the summer movie season continues, avid filmgoers are eagerly anticipating the further success and performance of these local films. With unique storylines, talented directors, and exceptional performances, these films promise to entertain and captivate audiences across the country.

