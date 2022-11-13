Home Entertainment Yoon Ahn Takes the Lead in the Latest AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 Collaboration
Yoon Ahn Takes the Lead in the Latest AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 Collaboration

Yoon Ahn Takes the Lead in the Latest AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 Collaboration

Although the release information has not been announced, AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 is still one of the most talked about shoes in the recent sneaker market. Following the exposure of a number of color combinations a few days ago, this time, Yoon Ahn, the brand manager, took the lead in wearing one of the colors, and made a good demonstration of how to wear it on his personal Instagram.

On the screen, Yoon Ahn can be seen standing at Nike’s global headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon, stepping on the recently discussed AMBUSH x Nike Air Force “yellow/green” color scheme. In addition to the eye-catching Swoosh Logo protruding from the heel, the exclusive joint details such as the customized “AF1” shoelace buckle and the AMBUSH engraving on the heel position are also key features. As for the shape, it is also very casual, only matching it with denim pants and fleece blouses, with some green echoes and embellishments, highlighting the aura of the shoes without any suspense.

There is no information on the sale of AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 joint shoes. It is speculated that it may land before the end of this year. Interested readers must continue to pay attention.

