Yosuke Shiokawa’s new work “Excalibur Girls Senki” announced to be released in 2024

“Excalibur Girls Senki” is a horizontal action RPG developed by the team led by Yosuke Shiokawa. The decisive battle will come after 100 days, and how to spend these 100 days is completely up to the player to decide. Combat, development, exploration, plot, and “sister”, all elements can be “controlled” by the player. An RPG where even fate can be controlled “by you”. This work is expected to be released in 2024, land on Steam, and support Chinese.

https://www.bilibili.com/video/BV1Kv4y1o7Ai/

Below, official news：

An RPG where even fate can be “up to you”.

“Excalibur Girl Wars” officially released

“FGO” Yosuke Shiokawa’s first indie game since independence

Fahrenheit 213 Co., Ltd. (headquarters address: Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, legal representative: Yosuke Shiokawa, hereinafter referred to as “213℉”) today, December 4, 2022, officially released a new independent game “Excalibur Girls War” Notes”, and officially released the first promotional video on the official website of the Steam store and the official YTB channel of 213℉.

■Introduction to “Excalibur Girls War”

The decisive battle will come in 100 days. How to spend these 100 days is entirely up to the player to decide.

This game is based on the horizontal version of the action RPG system loved by all ages. Combat, cultivation, exploration, plot, and even “sister”, all elements can be “controlled” by the player. An RPG game that can be ‘at your disposal’.

This game is the first independent work of Mr. Yosuke Shiokawa, the creative director of “Fate/Grand Order” (Fate/Grand Order) In the form of a team, the development work is carried out with the goal of landing on the Steam platform in 2024.

■ 100 days of “up to you”, a story of choice and decision!

Before the decisive battle in 100 days, players will spend each day freely. It can not only continuously fight to gradually strengthen itself, but also directly challenge powerful enemies. You can also skip the battle and just enjoy the time of peace.

Every day has the most suitable way for you to spend, how to win is completely “up to you”.

■Thousand-sword flow action of “left and right” battles!

The protagonist can not only use weapons to attack, but also use weapons to move and defend. Weapons will start from the one-knife style and gradually grow to the largest “thousand-knife style”. It is up to the player to decide how to use the acquired weapons and how many knives to fight.

Control countless weapons according to your own style, enjoy “controlling” your battle scene!

■Even the younger sister can “left and right”, a growth system with deep sisterhood!

In this work, the only favorite sister who is connected with the protagonist’s blood will assist the protagonist in fighting.

The innocent younger sister may also become more dedicated or rebellious due to different actions taken by the protagonist. It’s possible to be curious as well as enthusiastic about research.

Through the different ways of communicating with the sentimental adolescent girl, “control” the development of the younger sister.

■Character design black star Hongbai, composer Ishimoto Takeharu participated in the production!

The character design is performed by Heixing Hongbai, who has been in charge of works such as “Summoning Night”, “Kino’s Journey”, and “Sword Art Online Gaiden Gun Gale Online”, and the composition is performed by “Wonderful World“, “Kingdom Heart” , “Final Fantasy Type Zero” and other works, Ishimoto Takeharu participated in the production.

As an independent game that can clearly show the style of the production team, the development work is being promoted in the form of a small number of elite teams.

■Click the Steam link to view the latest information!

For the latest information about this game, please click on the link to view the official Steam store website, 213℉ official push, and 213℉ official y** channel. If you are interested in our works, please add this work to your wish list and follow us!

◆Summary of “Excalibur Girls Senki”◆

Game Name: Excalibur Girl Wars

Category: RPG where even fate can be “up to you”

Compatible platform: Steam®

Release date: Stay tuned in 2024

Number of players: 1 person

Languages: Japanese, English, Chinese (Simplified Chinese)

Development/Sales: 213℉

Development Team: Director Yosuke Shiokawa

Character Design Black Star Red White

Composed by Takeharu Ishimoto

Chinese promotional video:

◆About Fahrenheit 213 Co., Ltd.◆

Fahrenheit 213 Co., Ltd. is a game company founded by Yosuke Shiokawa, the game producer responsible for “Fate/Grand Order”, “Kingdom Hearts”, “Final Fantasy: Dissidia” and other works, and serves as the legal representative. On the basis of the concept of “focusing on ‘innovation’ and ‘enthusiasm’ game production”, we will actively participate in the creation of more new games regardless of platforms and categories.

Company name: Fahrenheit 213 Co., Ltd.

Representative: Yosuke Shiokawa, legal representative

Shares: Yosuke Shiokawa (100%)

Date of establishment: March 2021

Company Address: Shibuya District, Tokyo

Business Scope: Planning, production, operation and sales of digital content industries such as games

Official website: https://www.fahrenheit213.co.jp/





