“You are a marketing mother” she pointed out

After scandalous divorce with Valeria Lynchthis Thursday Cau Bornes decided to break the silence about his separation with the artistafter it became known that The singer decided to kick Tais Robles, Bornes’s daughter with Tamara Castro, out of her house.

In an exclusive interview he gave to “Partners of the Show”, by El TreceBornes requested the right to reply in the middle of the wave of rumors surrounding his family and explained that the girl has not lived with Lynch “for a year and a half.”

The artist appeared on the channel he directs Adrian Suar to talk with Adrian Pallares and Rodrigo Lussichwhere revealed the reasons why Tais left the artist’s home. As the singer explained, the girl was fired “because Mariano Martínez had COVID”.

So, while the guitarist was sick, Lynch asked the young woman to put on a mask to guard against contagion and she rebelled against the demand. “Valeria told him that put on a mask and, since she didn’t want to, she told her well, get out of my house. And Thais left» told Bornes.

Regarding the current situation of the young woman, aged 21, His father said that he is well and that “he does not miss” living with Lynch. The conflict would also be propitiated because “Valeria Lynch left the country in the middle of the pandemic and left Tais,” added the artist.

Finally, the singer summed up the situation in a cruel phrase: “Valeria Lynch you are a marketing mother,” he said about his ex-partner; “She is authoritarian at home” concluded.

Cau Bornes spoke about the scandalous divorce with Valeria Lynch

the brazilian singer Cau Bornes spoke about the painful separation he went through with Valeria Lynch, after eleven years of marriage and as many as a couple, previously. As revealed by the artist, she “cheated” on me. “Valeria Lynch was unfaithful to me with a celebrity,” said Bornesconsulted about if he had been unfaithful in the couple.

Another of the topics that Bornes addressed is the economicreason why the subsequent dispute arose during the couple’s divorce. In this context, the Brazilian pointed out that “Valeria Lynch’s schools are in black”, about the income from that entry by the artist.

In addition, the singer added that “She is sick with jealousy”which would have influenced the rupture, and that “I don’t know if Valeria Lynch loved me”.

