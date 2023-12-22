Home » You can enjoy THREE essential oils at Louryu!I had an amazing experience in the sauna.[樋之津琳太郎ブログ]
hello everyone! My name is Rintaro Hinotsu.

This time, I would like to introduce you to a wonderful sauna that I went to with an editor the other day!

It’s done in “Sway”

THREE BALANCING STEM Special Sauna Löyly Campaign!

The first thing that surprised me was that there were THREE items everywhere. They had face wash, lotion, emulsion, and even perfume…it was amazing.

These are also items from THREE’s Balancing Stem series! He has appeared many times in Men’s Nonno, and his ability and popularity are overwhelming!

As I previously introduced in my “MY BUZZ BEAUTY” series, I personally use THREE’s Balancing Stem series every day. Why skin care items when it’s a sauna? Some people may think so, but the charm of THREE is demonstrated precisely because it is a sauna!

The most attractive feature of THREE’s Balancing Stem series is its scent. While taking care of your skin, you will be surrounded by the calming scent of essential oils, making you feel relaxed. You can enjoy this scent in Sway’s “Lowry”! ! As many sauna enthusiasts may know, “Lowry” is the process of pouring water onto the sauna stones that heat the room to generate steam. By doing this, the humidity and sensible temperature inside the sauna will rise, causing you to sweat all at once! Since THREE’s Balancing Stem’s original blend of essential oils is used in this Rouryu, the sauna room is instantly filled with the refreshing scent of green herbals! !

It’s hot, it’s hot, but it feels good for some reason! ! ! ! An exquisite experience that will give you such a mysterious feeling was waiting for you there! !

I have been to many saunas, but the comfort and relaxing feeling inside the sauna was the best. I experienced for myself how much fragrance affects the body. You can even soak up to your shoulders in a cold bath, so you’ll be well-prepared!

Of course, it’s important to stay hydrated after entering the sauna, so take care of that with the Balancing Stem series! It was the best tidying experience!

It seems that it is being held until the end of December, so please come and visit to relieve the fatigue of this year! !

see you! !

