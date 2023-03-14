The Ministry of Education rehabilitated the registration to access the Plan Fines 2023 for render owed matters or take the completed primary and secondary studies. Registration is simple and you only need to meet certain requirements.

The initiative is for everyone over the age of 18 who is interested in completing the studieseither blended or accompanied by tutors.

What is the FinEs Plan?

This program covers the ends debtorsintended for people who finished their last year of high school and owe subjects. In order to take the complete primary or the years that are missing can be accessed at FinEs Trajectory Primary y FinEs Secondary Pathway, designed to complete the entire secondary education path or the years that remain.

FinEs 2023 Plan Requirements

– The age of the interested party must be 18 years or older.

– Having completed primary/secondary but owe subjects or never having completed the course.

– Submit birth certificate.

– Photocopy of the National Identity Document (DNI).

– Certificate of CUIL.

– Certificate of studies issued by the school in which the course was stopped.

How to enroll in the FinES 2023 Plan

– Register at the link fines.educacion.gob.ar

– Select the jurisdiction where you want to study.

– Start pre-registration.

– Complete the pre-registration form.

– Confirm the data and finish the pre-registration.

– A screen will show the pre-registration number and the form can be downloaded.

To confirm registration: person should go to the referring school Purposes andlegida or contact the Department of Youth and Adult Education of the jurisdiction. there shall deliver the mandatory documentation requested.

Deadline to enroll in the FinEs Plan

According to what was reported, Registration will be open until Wednesday, March 15. For young people and adults over 18 years of age, who are interested in pursuing or completing their primary or secondary education.



