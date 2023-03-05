Sensational: Club Wakuum gets You Dot on her compact Choirs of the Eye-Jubilee tour of Europe in the legendary Maudlin of the Well– Cast for an exclusive Austria concert in Graz.

Actually, it’s bad timing for Graz’s first visit You Dot: Panda Bear with Sonic Boom would be on Elevate In terms of concert technique, it was actually an urgent option for the same evening, even more John Cale in Wels.

Hence Toby Driver’s band, however, practically in the Maudlin of the Well-The cast has rounded up the debut Choirs of the Eye – this absolutely legendary, style-defining masterpiece in the idiosyncratic no man’s land between avant-garde metal, experimental, post- and progressive rock, which should really be reissued on vinyl again! – to celebrate your twenty-year birthday in full, the decision as to where to go at the end of the day is surprisingly easy in the end.

And to anticipate it: In the (contrary to any fears) surprisingly well attended (at least in front of the stage bockhot, a – apart from a few feedback annoyances in The Manifold Curiosity – offering great sound and only being stressed out by a few visitors in the back who couldn’t keep their mouths shut) Vacuum In the end, this decision is absolutely worth it: Basically, the performance is almost perfect and the ideal opportunity to re-introduce yourself to the unreal beauty of the multi-layered, idiosyncratic Choirs of the Eye to fall in love – completely free of any nostalgic transfiguration.

Until one finds oneself in this fulfilling realization beyond the labyrinthine compositions of You Dot and whose technical virtuosity can wallow, it’s called the really completely misplaced opening act Deaf Hounds to survive, which actually celebrate one of the biggest breaks between the support and main band, both qualitatively and stylistically, that one has heard for ages.

It’s uncomfortable to write anything negative about the trio’s banal garage rock, which is looking for that mood moment, because the band is not only noticeably nervous about their live premiere that evening, but also so absolutely inappropriately placed in the thankless framework conditions You Dot can only fail. But apart from that the show of Deaf Hound after the (almost as grotesque satire throughout, almost amateurishly implemented) full catastrophe entry with Seven Nation Army, a generally dispensable inclination for non-organic animations as well as redundant cover preferences for their own, sometimes solid (however, two decades ago in the high phase of indie euphoria would not have really convinced) material gets a little better, subjectively there is really hardly anything positive to report on the performance. So let’s leave it (because at least it’s nice when the band and some loyal friends in the audience have fun with it).

The better attunement to You Dot actually offers Jason Byron before that, who spent the evening with stories about his profession as a writer, his position in the band cosmos and the two album-related novels Amalia and Blasphemy atmospherically opened – and at the other end makes a significant contribution to ending it triumphantly by standing for the outstanding Maudlin of the Well-Cover Birth Pains of Astral Projection as the final part of the encore (at least nominally continuous, but seamlessly attached to the regular set) reactivated his role as a drooling puke on the microphone and thus crowned the evening furiously.



In general, this brilliant quasi-encore! Void in Virgo (The Nature of Sacrifice) flexes the muscles like the epoch-making prog monolith the The Cure never wrote an alternate future in the 80’s and impressively surpasses its studio version before Crown-in-the-Muck von Hubbard (2013) develop a Black Metal-punk intensity and joy of playing, which are energetically fueled by wildly soloing Greg Massa in a frenzied double with drummer Sam Gutterman.

How much buck You Dot to be able to do so without pretentious intellectualism was perhaps never so obvious as in this ecstatic conclusion of the Graz guest performance.

But even the way there, meticulously following the album chronology, is practically a single fan dream, when all the quiet passages from Choirs of the Eye grow so imaginatively in the multi-layered textures of the fabulously well-coordinated septet and Maestro Driver directs the cacophonic outbursts with a precision that is evident in the two brilliant acts at the latest Wayfarer and The Antique develop an intoxicating triumphal procession, which one of colleagues like Godspeed or wean’s reminiscent pull power, and thus transcendently and even a little bit magically out of time surpasses all (high) expectations. Or: The revitalization of the scene classic succeeds here with an absolutely euphoric effect – the exceptional position of You Dot is impressively underlined shortly before midnight, truly unprecedented.

(But just for the sake of completeness: John Cale, Panda Bear and Sonic Boom are said to have been pretty grandiose by the way.)

Setlist: Marathon

A Pitcher of Summer

The Manifold Curiosity

Wayfarer

The Antique Void in Virgo (The Nature of Sacrifice)

Crown-in-the-Muck

Birth Pains of Astral Projection

