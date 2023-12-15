“You have to be next to the people” by Cutral Co

Mayor Ramón Rioseco appointed those who will be in charge of the different undersecretaries, that are part of the municipal organization chart and that will allow them to execute their government actions, in the period 2023 – 2027 in Cutral Co. The communal chief detailed that 60% of the designated officials are agents that make up the municipal plant.

After December 10, when the current management took over, Mayor Rioseco commissioned the cabinet with nine secretaries in total. However, the designation of the rest of the officials was missing, most of whom were confirmed in the positions they held in the previous administration of their brother José.

«For us it is a pleasure to complete the plant. This plant has a very important characteristic, trying to give gender equality to the team because it is very important for it to be consolidated«Rioseco said in the ceremony that took place this Thursday in the Américo Verdenelli agreement room.

He then stated that More than 60% of all officials – not only the cabinet but also the undersecretaries – are municipal employees, some career. «They have been contributing to the municipality for many years. From the first day of the administration we gave relevance to the municipal employee because he knows the path and the twists and turns of the municipal state,” he indicated.

Rioseco highlighted the commitment that municipal agents have to defend the municipality and the city so that services are increasingly more efficient. “We must give them the necessary value and put them in that substantive axis to municipal employees,” he said.

He did not miss the moment that the country is going through, and after learning about the economic measures announced by the Minister of Economy, Luis Caputo. “These are times of challenges and uncertainty, of neoliberalism, which we have known for many decades and which we are already experiencing in its greatest intensity: the processes of surrender of companies, of surrender of the state, market shocks are tremendous for the community,” projection.

Finally, he indicated that the adjustment and economic decisions will directly affect the middle class of society.

The appointments fell to: Paula Pizarro, social psychologist in charge of the Undersecretary of Social Development; Lilia Rodríguez in Human Resources; María Edith Covatti in Civil Defense; in Sports and Youth, Juan Pablo Churrarín.

Cintya Ferreyra Mesa will be in the Undersecretariat of Culture and Education; in Commerce and Bromatology, Yulieth Rodríguez; in Castastro Juan López.

Grace Orellana will be in the Undersecretary of Family and Worship; in Hacienda Néstor Valenzuela; in Legal Affairs Noelia Lavehile; in Public Services, María Alejandra Venegas; and in Housing and Urban Planning Ariel Ovando.





