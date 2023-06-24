You have to try this chickpea and chorizo ​​stew

You have to start with the base of a good stew: a stir-fry. For this you are going to cut as thin as possible and in juliana 2 onionsslice 1 clove garlic and cut into cubes 1 red bell pepper. Once you have all the vegetables cut, fry in a saucepan with a splash of olive oiland a touch of sal, which will help all the vegetables release their juices and aromas. Once the onion is transparent, add 1 bay leaf.

Add 2 sausages cut into slices to the sauce and add also; sweet paprika. It’s time to add 2 papas cut into cubes and cover everything with Vegetables soup y tomato puree. When the potato is almost soft, about 15-20 minutes, add 300 gr of chickpeas previously hydrated and boiled (I like to have them previously hydrated and boiled, but if you want you can boil them in the same bottom, it will take a touch more time).

It only remains to serve and finish with some parsley leaves.





