“You never cease to be surprised”

Jey Mammon, former host of La Peña de Morfi, said he plans to return to television. The comedian was removed from the Telefé screen after learning of a legal complaint by Lucas Benvenuto for sexual abuse when he was a minor. That cause prescribed over the years, but when it became public, the channel made the decision to download it from the program in which he was. He was as a presenter with Jésica Cirio, who in the last hours told how it takes for her ex-partner to return to the small screen.

After having given three interviews in which he could not prove his innocence, Jey Mammon traveled to Europe to get away from the press and when he returned he decided to face the situation and said that he would initiate legal action against the people who “defamed” him. He also explained that has a contract with Telefe until the end of the year, which they continue to pay even if he does not go to work and that it is likely that, in a while, he will return to the small screen, which is his greatest wish.

Meanwhile, Jésica Cirio has the help of Georgina Barbarossa, who was called up by the channel as a temporary replacement. The driver referred to the possible return of her partner and was not very satisfied: “I don’t know if it will return to television. It is something that has to see the people and him. These things continue to amaze me. one never ceases to be surprised.”

“These situations anguish you, surprise you and baffle you. It was all very unexpected, very sad”, analyzed Cirio, during an interview with Radio Zónica.

It all began in the program A la tarde, the cycle led by Karina Mazzocco, when Lucas Benvenuto was summoned to talk about the alleged abuse of Marcelo Corazza and spoke about his personal situation as an abused child, noting that several people from the media have that wicked act.

For his part, Jey Mammón told the same cycle: “I have been leading a normal life for a while. There is no new Jey Mammon, I am the same as always. We will surely come back. I don’t know where, but we’re going back to TV. I continue the same as always, I continue thinking the same as always. I don’t know what the change is that you see. First it was like a kick to the head, you have to get up, that may be what it looks like. But I’m still the same because the unfacts are still the unfacts, so it doesn’t change anything.”

“I never liked doing a circus about anything, so less serious things. I also don’t like to anticipate what is going to happen, so well, when what has to happen happens I will sit down and talk about what is happening. I don’t like to say: ‘This is going to happen’. When it happens, they will find out. In the meantime, you can talk to the lawyers and they will tell you what is happening.“, specific.

“The meeting with the channel (Telefe) was very good, I have a contract until the end of the year so I have a very good chat with the people from the channel, of course. Right now my energy is not focused on going back to television. In countering a claim that is false ”, he concluded.

_ With information from Argentine News



